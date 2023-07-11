'No' decision taken yet on Imran Khan's military trial

Former prime minister Imran Khan (right) holds a protective shield upon his arrival at the high court in Islamabad on June 8, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: No decision has been taken yet on whether Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PIT) Chairman Imran Khan will be tried under the Army Act by a military court, informed sources told The News.

The sources said that although some of the federal ministers suggest that the trial of Khan as the "mastermind" of the May 9 attacks is fit for military trial, no decision has been taken in this regard.

There is a general agreement between the civil and military authorities that Khan — the first prime minister to be removed through a no-confidence motion — was the "mastermind" of the May 9 attacks.

The civil side — including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and several federal ministers — have repeatedly said that the PTI chief was the key planner of the May 9 violence.

The military establishment, however, has not yet named anyone, including Khan, but indirect hints coming from them also suggest what the civil government vocally says.

FIRs are now being registered against Khan in connection with May 9 attacks following the evidence collected by the police and on the basis of statements made by some of the already arrested arsonists.

In at least six FIRs, Khan has been nominated. So far, he has been named in FIRs registered in different police stations of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Mianwali. His name is expected to be included in more FIRs.

When asked if Khan would be tried under the Army Act, the source said that no decision had been taken as yet on this issue.

According to the information provided by the federal government to the Supreme Court recently, a total of 102 civilians, arrested from various parts of the country in the wake of the May 9 violence, are with the military authorities for their trial under the Army Act.

None of these 102 suspects include women or children. A media report, a few days back, suggested that no woman or an under 18 person will be tried under the Army Act.

The custody of all those to be tried under the Army Act has been handed over to the army. If a decision is taken to try Khan under the Army Act, his custody will also be handed over to the military authorities.

In a recent interview, Khan had said that he was willing to face a military trial without even the assistance of any counsel.

Originally published in The News