Biden, Erdogan meet in Lithuania NATO summit, strengthen defence ties

US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet at the NATO summit in Lithuania on July 11, 2023. Twitter/ RTErdogan

US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan engaged in a crucial meeting during the NATO Summit held in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The primary focus of their discussion was centred around defence priorities and bilateral cooperation between the two nations. The leaders also touched upon regional issues of shared interest, including their support for Ukraine and the significance of maintaining stability in the Aegean region.

During the meeting, President Biden congratulated President Erdogan on the breakthrough agreement reached between Turkey, Sweden, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg regarding Sweden's NATO membership. The development paves the way for Sweden to join the alliance, contributing to its strength and security.

President Erdogan expressed his gratitude to President Biden for his well wishes on his successful election. In response, President Biden extended his wishes for Erdogan's upcoming elections. The details of their conversation were not made public due to the sensitivity of the defence and security matters discussed.

The NATO Summit took place amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which has been a central concern for the alliance since Russia's invasion in February of the previous year. The meeting between Biden and Erdogan holds significant diplomatic importance, as it solidifies Turkey's support for Sweden's NATO membership and opens avenues for enhanced defence cooperation.

In a statement shared on Twitter, President Erdogan highlighted the discussion surrounding bilateral relations and potential security cooperation opportunities, expressing his desire for beneficial outcomes for Turkey.

The meeting's success sets the stage for increased collaboration between the two countries in various strategic areas.

The diplomatic breakthrough in granting Sweden NATO membership was a major highlight leading up to the summit. This agreement was reached after months of negotiations, with Turkey finally providing its approval. President Biden had previously disclosed that the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey was part of the strategy to secure Turkey's support for Sweden's membership.

As the NATO Summit drew to a close, the meeting between Biden and Erdogan served as a significant milestone in reinforcing defence priorities and fostering stronger ties between the United States and Turkey. The discussions held will contribute to the stability and security of the region while further shaping the dynamics of NATO's defence capabilities.