 
menu menu menu

Biden, Erdogan meet in Lithuania NATO summit, strengthen defence ties

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet at the NATO summit in Lithuania on July 11, 2023. Twitter/ RTErdogan
US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet at the NATO summit in Lithuania on July 11, 2023. Twitter/ RTErdogan

US President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan engaged in a crucial meeting during the NATO Summit held in Vilnius, Lithuania. 

The primary focus of their discussion was centred around defence priorities and bilateral cooperation between the two nations. The leaders also touched upon regional issues of shared interest, including their support for Ukraine and the significance of maintaining stability in the Aegean region.

During the meeting, President Biden congratulated President Erdogan on the breakthrough agreement reached between Turkey, Sweden, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg regarding Sweden's NATO membership. The development paves the way for Sweden to join the alliance, contributing to its strength and security.

President Erdogan expressed his gratitude to President Biden for his well wishes on his successful election. In response, President Biden extended his wishes for Erdogan's upcoming elections. The details of their conversation were not made public due to the sensitivity of the defence and security matters discussed.

The NATO Summit took place amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which has been a central concern for the alliance since Russia's invasion in February of the previous year. The meeting between Biden and Erdogan holds significant diplomatic importance, as it solidifies Turkey's support for Sweden's NATO membership and opens avenues for enhanced defence cooperation.

In a statement shared on Twitter, President Erdogan highlighted the discussion surrounding bilateral relations and potential security cooperation opportunities, expressing his desire for beneficial outcomes for Turkey. 

The meeting's success sets the stage for increased collaboration between the two countries in various strategic areas.

The diplomatic breakthrough in granting Sweden NATO membership was a major highlight leading up to the summit. This agreement was reached after months of negotiations, with Turkey finally providing its approval. President Biden had previously disclosed that the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey was part of the strategy to secure Turkey's support for Sweden's membership.

As the NATO Summit drew to a close, the meeting between Biden and Erdogan served as a significant milestone in reinforcing defence priorities and fostering stronger ties between the United States and Turkey. The discussions held will contribute to the stability and security of the region while further shaping the dynamics of NATO's defence capabilities.

More From World:

Microsoft's 'indiscriminate' firing continues as hundreds more lose livelihoods

Microsoft's 'indiscriminate' firing continues as hundreds more lose livelihoods
Zelenskiy upset as allies fail to give timetable for Ukraine to join Nato

Zelenskiy upset as allies fail to give timetable for Ukraine to join Nato
US think tank chief charged as China agent, accused of bribing Trump aide

US think tank chief charged as China agent, accused of bribing Trump aide
Indian SC to hear pleas against removal of IIOJK's special status on daily basis

Indian SC to hear pleas against removal of IIOJK's special status on daily basis
Severe storms lash Oklahoma City, wash out bridge

Severe storms lash Oklahoma City, wash out bridge
BBC presenter in 'sex pics' scandal makes major move

BBC presenter in 'sex pics' scandal makes major move
Con inventor: Why was Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' jail time slashed?

Con inventor: Why was Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' jail time slashed?
North Korea’s mighty 'first sister' says jets chased away US spy drone

North Korea’s mighty 'first sister' says jets chased away US spy drone
Nepal helicopter crash kills 6 including 5 Mexicans

Nepal helicopter crash kills 6 including 5 Mexicans
BBC presenter scandal: Will the name be revealed through 'privilege'?

BBC presenter scandal: Will the name be revealed through 'privilege'?
When will BBC's internal probe into 'sex pics scandal' conclude?

When will BBC's internal probe into 'sex pics scandal' conclude?
Nearly 40 people dead as torrential rains continue to pound India

Nearly 40 people dead as torrential rains continue to pound India
Polls-related violence in India's West Bengal leaves at least 10 dead

Polls-related violence in India's West Bengal leaves at least 10 dead
France to roll out Bastille Day red carpet for Modi on Friday

France to roll out Bastille Day red carpet for Modi on Friday
Extreme rainfall threatens Vermont, New York: Worst flooding since 2011

Extreme rainfall threatens Vermont, New York: Worst flooding since 2011
Can US, China mend ties? Janet Yellen comes up with surprising answer

Can US, China mend ties? Janet Yellen comes up with surprising answer
Turkey's U-turn: Sweden's NATO bid gains unexpected support

Turkey's U-turn: Sweden's NATO bid gains unexpected support
BBC scandal: Youth defends top presenter, calls charges 'rubbish'

BBC scandal: Youth defends top presenter, calls charges 'rubbish'