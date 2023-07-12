 
menu menu menu

UN human rights council approves Pakistan-led motion on religious hatred

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground in the Manhattan borough of New York, August 15, 2014. — Reuters
The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground in the Manhattan borough of New York, August 15, 2014. — Reuters

The 47-member United Nations Human Rights Council on Wednesday approved a Pakistan-backed resolution on religious hatred in the wake of the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

Major Western powers — the United States, European Union, and the United Kingdom — opposed the resolution, claiming it was against their views on human rights and freedom of expression.

Pakistan had moved the resolution titled "countering religious hatred constituting incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence" after a man in Sweden burned pages of the holy book, triggering a diplomatic backlash across the Muslim world.

As many as 28 countries — including China, India, South Africa, and Ukraine — voted in favour, 12 voted against, and seven countries abstained.

Among countries other than the UK and the US, Belgium, Costa Rica, Czechia, Finland, France, Germany, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Monte Negro, and Romania voted against the resolution.

Pakistan's resolution condemns all manifestations of religious hatred, including "public and premeditated acts of desecration of the Holy Quran", and underscores the need to hold those responsible to account.

It urges states to adopt laws to "address, prevent and prosecute acts and advocacy of religious hatred that constitute incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence".

It also wants the UN rights chief Volker Turk to identify gaps in countries' laws in light of the Quran burning debate. 

More to follow...

More From World:

Trump no longer immune from E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit, DOJ says

Trump no longer immune from E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit, DOJ says
Top BBC presenter urged to come clean as scandal deepens

Top BBC presenter urged to come clean as scandal deepens
Biden, Erdogan meet in Lithuania NATO summit, strengthen defence ties

Biden, Erdogan meet in Lithuania NATO summit, strengthen defence ties
Heavy rains trigger rescue operations in flood-hit Vermont

Heavy rains trigger rescue operations in flood-hit Vermont
Russia vetoes extension of key Syria aid route at UN

Russia vetoes extension of key Syria aid route at UN
N Korea slams US decision to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs

N Korea slams US decision to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs
Microsoft's 'indiscriminate' firing continues as hundreds more lose livelihoods

Microsoft's 'indiscriminate' firing continues as hundreds more lose livelihoods
Zelenskiy upset as allies fail to give timetable for Ukraine to join Nato

Zelenskiy upset as allies fail to give timetable for Ukraine to join Nato
US think tank chief charged as China agent, accused of bribing Trump aide

US think tank chief charged as China agent, accused of bribing Trump aide
Indian SC to hear pleas against removal of IIOJK's special status on daily basis

Indian SC to hear pleas against removal of IIOJK's special status on daily basis
Severe storms lash Oklahoma City, wash out bridge

Severe storms lash Oklahoma City, wash out bridge
BBC presenter in 'sex pics' scandal makes major move

BBC presenter in 'sex pics' scandal makes major move
Con inventor: Why was Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' jail time slashed?

Con inventor: Why was Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' jail time slashed?
North Korea’s mighty 'first sister' says jets chased away US spy drone

North Korea’s mighty 'first sister' says jets chased away US spy drone
Nepal helicopter crash kills 6 including 5 Mexicans

Nepal helicopter crash kills 6 including 5 Mexicans
BBC presenter scandal: Will the name be revealed through 'privilege'?

BBC presenter scandal: Will the name be revealed through 'privilege'?
When will BBC's internal probe into 'sex pics scandal' conclude?

When will BBC's internal probe into 'sex pics scandal' conclude?
Nearly 40 people dead as torrential rains continue to pound India

Nearly 40 people dead as torrential rains continue to pound India