The Sun was also 'partying' when BBC presenter broke Covid laws to meet teen: report

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

  
This image released on July 12, 2023, shows a cover page of The Sun newspaper showing a story about a BBC presenter involved in paying money to a teenager for explicit pictures.
This image released on July 12, 2023, shows a cover page of The Sun newspaper showing a story about a BBC presenter involved in paying money to a teenager for explicit pictures. — Twitter/@brokenbottleboy

Just days after breaking a story about a BBC presenter's alleged involvement in a scandal, The Sun newspaper has further fuelled the controversy with another accusation that the star also violated COVID lock down laws to meet the young while the paper itself was busy partying in its office with its staff during the lock down.

According to reports last year, the parties were organised at its London headquarters in December 2020. A report from The Telegraph also revealed that the paper’s current deputy editor James Slack was at the center of a party at 10 Downing Street in April 2021. 

The Sun did not report that party. 

It appears that The Sun newspaper just needs high-profile execution of personalities publicly for the matters in which it was also involved such as violation of lock down regulations.

It does not care about the violation of the laws nor who is breaching the regulations, anymore but only pushing its agenda against gay people, which it has been reportedly doing for nearly 50 years.

Allegations first surfaced last Thursday by The Sun that an unidentified top-rated BBC star paid a hefty amount of £35,000 for sexually explicit pictures of the teenager three years ago, when the teen was 17 years old.

The mother of the alleged recipient blames the presenter for her child's addiction to crack cocaine.

The teenager's family is also said to be "upset" over the broadcaster's response to the allegations.

A picture showing barriers written BBC can be seen with the BBC building in the background. — Reuters/File
A picture showing barriers written BBC can be seen with the BBC building in the background. — Reuters/File 

Later on, it was revealed that the presenter reportedly made panic calls to the youngster and "called twice demanding their mum to stop investigation".

"The presenter, who was suspended last week, allegedly called asking: 'What have you done?'," the publication stated.

The wording of BBC's statement on the accused TV star's suspension was reportedly what dismayed the teen's family. The mother said they raised the matter in May but were "frustrated" to see that the presenter was on air even after a month.

Responding to the scandal, the British TV channel said that it had come to their knowledge in May but a "different nature" of allegations surfaced last week.

BBC said that "we can also confirm a male member of staff has been suspended," adding that "it takes any allegations seriously with robust internal processes proactively dealing with the matter."

After the explosive allegations, multiple TV presenters, including Gary Lineker, Rylan Clark, and Jeremy Vine, have denied their involvement in the scandal.

According to The Sun report, a BBC presenter broke UK's coronavirus lock down rules when he met a young person he had met on a dating site.

The UK paper said that it saw messages which revealed that the TV star not only visited the 23-year-old's home but also sent money and demanded a picture, which he got.

The paper also said, the young person — whose identity was kept a secret due to privacy — claimed the TV star travelled to another country to meet them at their flat in February 2021.

The source is quoted as saying: "He was always asking to meet and I found it quite pressurising. There were restrictions and they kept getting stricter but he constantly asked."

The newspaper alleges the travel to another county took place on 18 February 2021 — during the third lock down in Britain.

