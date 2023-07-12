British-Pakistani announced new chair of NCS Trust

Harris Bokhari OBE. — Reporter

LONDON: Following a selection process led by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), the Privy Council has announced the appointment of British Pakistani community activist Harris Bokhari OBE as the new Chair of National Citizen Service (NCS) Trust.

Harris will help lead the Trust as it delivers its new strategy, providing greater choice and opportunity for young people and driving the government's youth guarantee.

NCS is designed to support young people across Britain to overcome and combat the challenges they face. It enables young people to become world ready and work-ready, have greater confidence, resilience and well-being, and have a greater impact on the world.

Harris joins NCS Trust as an internationally acclaimed youth leader, having founded Patchwork Foundation in 2010.

He is a social entrepreneur, public engagement advisor and chartered accountant.

His wide range of roles includes serving on the Board of the Natural History Museum (Chairing the Audit and Risk Committee), The Royal Parks, the Prince's Trust Mosaic Initiative and being an elected council member of the National Trust.

Harris, whose father migrated from Pakistan and taught at schools in South London, was awarded an OBE in Her Majesty's 2015 Birthday Honours List for services to young people and interfaith relations and is an Independent Member of the King's Award for Voluntary Service Committee, and the Community and Voluntary Service honours Committee.

He has been appointed Chair of NCS Trust for a three year term. Harris Bokhari OBE said: "I am honoured and excited to assume the role of Chair at NCS Trust. To date, NCS has been a catalyst for profound change in the lives of countless young people."

"I am eager to contribute my efforts in enabling many more teenagers to unlock their full potential, irrespective of their background. There has never been a more important time for NCS to give young people confidence and skills."