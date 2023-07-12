 
menu menu menu

WATCH: Greyhound bus crash in Madison County kills 3, injures 14

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Police said Wednesday at least three people were killed and 14 others injured in a road accident involving a Greyhound bus and three other vehicles in Madison County, southern Illinois, local US media reported.

"Initial investigation indicates a Greyhound passenger bus with passengers was travelling westbound on Interstate 70 and struck three commercial motor vehicles parked on the exit ramp to the Silver Lake Interstate 70 westbound rest area," according to the statement from the police.

The statement stated that no one in the other vehicles was injured. The crash happened just before 2am in Madison County.

Police said: "A Greyhound bus hit three commercial vehicles parked on an Interstate 70 exit ramp overnight."

"Three fatalities are confirmed and multiple others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, four by helicopter and at least 10 by ambulance,’" the statement said.

The four injured were taken to hospital by helicopter and others were taken by ambulance.

Greyhound told CBS News the bus was heading from Indianapolis to St. Louis and that the driver was among the people hospitalized.

"Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time. We are working closely with local authorities and a relief bus is on the way for passengers," Greyhound spokesperson Lourdes Brown said.

The crash closed westbound traffic on I-70 but one lane was later opened between mileposts 28 and 24, state police said.

State Police Trooper Josh Korando said the westbound rest area exit ramp is closed but other lanes have reopened.

More From World:

US govt email accounts breached by China-based hackers, confirm White House and Microsoft

US govt email accounts breached by China-based hackers, confirm White House and Microsoft
Dirty chat: BBC presenter was in 'touch' with teen on Instagram, sent love emojis

Dirty chat: BBC presenter was in 'touch' with teen on Instagram, sent love emojis
Russian foreign minister critiques Western approach to Ukraine conflict

Russian foreign minister critiques Western approach to Ukraine conflict
Explosive attack claims lives of three police officers, injures several in Jalisco, Mexico

Explosive attack claims lives of three police officers, injures several in Jalisco, Mexico
Amtrak train with 230 passengers derails, sparking operational delays

Amtrak train with 230 passengers derails, sparking operational delays
G7 announces long-term military aid plan for Ukraine

G7 announces long-term military aid plan for Ukraine
New Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level rise to nearly over four-decade high

New Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level rise to nearly over four-decade high
After dangling 'membership' carrot, Nato shows ‘not now’ stick to Ukraine

After dangling 'membership' carrot, Nato shows ‘not now’ stick to Ukraine
UN human rights council approves Pakistan-led motion on religious hatred

UN human rights council approves Pakistan-led motion on religious hatred
The Sun was also 'partying' when BBC presenter broke Covid laws to meet teen: report

The Sun was also 'partying' when BBC presenter broke Covid laws to meet teen: report

North Korea launches ICBM, triggering tensions in region

North Korea launches ICBM, triggering tensions in region
BBC presenter 'broke laws' to meet young person

BBC presenter 'broke laws' to meet young person
More aftershocks for top BBC presenter as third accuser levels disturbing charges

More aftershocks for top BBC presenter as third accuser levels disturbing charges

Trump no longer immune from E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit, DOJ says

Trump no longer immune from E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit, DOJ says
Top BBC presenter urged to come clean as scandal deepens

Top BBC presenter urged to come clean as scandal deepens
Biden, Erdogan meet in Lithuania NATO summit, strengthen defence ties

Biden, Erdogan meet in Lithuania NATO summit, strengthen defence ties
Heavy rains trigger rescue operations in flood-hit Vermont

Heavy rains trigger rescue operations in flood-hit Vermont
Russia vetoes extension of key Syria aid route at UN

Russia vetoes extension of key Syria aid route at UN