 
menu menu menu

Huw Edwards is the BBC presenter involved in ‘sex pics scandal’, wife reveals

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

BBC newsreader Huw Edwards. — Reuters
BBC newsreader Huw Edwards. — Reuters

The seasoned broadcaster Huw Edwards has been identified by his wife as the star accused of paying a young person more than £35,000 in exchange for sexual pictures, The Sun reported.

In a statement she issued tonight, Huw Edwards' wife, Vicky Flind, identified him as the presenter.

Tonight, she released the following statement on behalf of her husband, Huw Edwards: "After five days that have been incredibly trying for our family, I am making this statement in light of the recent reporting regarding the 'BBC Presenter.

"I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.

"Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years.

"The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters; he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving inpatient hospital care, where he'll stay for the foreseeable future.

"Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published.

"To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday.

"In the circumstances and given Huw's condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected.

"I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end."

There is no evidence, according to the Met Police, that a crime has been committed. According to reports, the BBC star accepted pornographic images over a three-year period.

BBC broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire Wednesday had a slip of the tongue during her show, Newsnight — while talking about the controversy — in which she may have revealed the name of the unnamed BBC presenter, accused of paying thousands of pounds to a teenager in exchange for sex pictures.

A star BBC presenter had been taken off the air after the accusations surfaced last week in The Sun newspaper. The victim's mother revealed that the funds, totalling over £35,000, were utilised for cocaine addiction which devastated her child's life.

More From World:

WATCH: Greyhound bus crash in Madison County kills 3, injures 14 video

WATCH: Greyhound bus crash in Madison County kills 3, injures 14
WATCH: Did Victoria Derbyshire disclose name of BBC presenter in sex pics scandal? video

WATCH: Did Victoria Derbyshire disclose name of BBC presenter in sex pics scandal?
'Homophobic witch-hunt': Is BBC presenter at centre of 'sex pics scandal' gay?

'Homophobic witch-hunt': Is BBC presenter at centre of 'sex pics scandal' gay?
Poll tracking: Biden's popularity drops to 40% as economy remains top worry

Poll tracking: Biden's popularity drops to 40% as economy remains top worry
US govt email accounts breached by China-based hackers, confirm White House and Microsoft

US govt email accounts breached by China-based hackers, confirm White House and Microsoft
Dirty chat: BBC presenter was in 'touch' with teen on Instagram, sent love emojis

Dirty chat: BBC presenter was in 'touch' with teen on Instagram, sent love emojis
Russian foreign minister critiques Western approach to Ukraine conflict

Russian foreign minister critiques Western approach to Ukraine conflict
Explosive attack claims lives of three police officers, injures several in Jalisco, Mexico

Explosive attack claims lives of three police officers, injures several in Jalisco, Mexico
Amtrak train with 230 passengers derails, sparking operational delays

Amtrak train with 230 passengers derails, sparking operational delays
G7 announces long-term military aid plan for Ukraine

G7 announces long-term military aid plan for Ukraine
New Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level rise to nearly over four-decade high

New Delhi on high alert as Yamuna water level rise to nearly over four-decade high
After dangling 'membership' carrot, Nato shows ‘not now’ stick to Ukraine

After dangling 'membership' carrot, Nato shows ‘not now’ stick to Ukraine
UN human rights council approves Pakistan-led motion on religious hatred

UN human rights council approves Pakistan-led motion on religious hatred
The Sun was also 'partying' when BBC presenter broke Covid laws to meet teen: report

The Sun was also 'partying' when BBC presenter broke Covid laws to meet teen: report

North Korea launches ICBM, triggering tensions in region

North Korea launches ICBM, triggering tensions in region
BBC presenter 'broke laws' to meet young person

BBC presenter 'broke laws' to meet young person
More aftershocks for top BBC presenter as third accuser levels disturbing charges

More aftershocks for top BBC presenter as third accuser levels disturbing charges

Trump no longer immune from E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit, DOJ says

Trump no longer immune from E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit, DOJ says