Huw Edwards is the BBC presenter involved in ‘sex pics scandal’, wife reveals

BBC newsreader Huw Edwards. — Reuters

The seasoned broadcaster Huw Edwards has been identified by his wife as the star accused of paying a young person more than £35,000 in exchange for sexual pictures, The Sun reported.

In a statement she issued tonight, Huw Edwards' wife, Vicky Flind, identified him as the presenter.

Tonight, she released the following statement on behalf of her husband, Huw Edwards: "After five days that have been incredibly trying for our family, I am making this statement in light of the recent reporting regarding the 'BBC Presenter.

"I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.

"Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years.

"The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters; he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving inpatient hospital care, where he'll stay for the foreseeable future.

"Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published.

"To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday.

"In the circumstances and given Huw's condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected.

"I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end."

There is no evidence, according to the Met Police, that a crime has been committed. According to reports, the BBC star accepted pornographic images over a three-year period.

BBC broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire Wednesday had a slip of the tongue during her show, Newsnight — while talking about the controversy — in which she may have revealed the name of the unnamed BBC presenter, accused of paying thousands of pounds to a teenager in exchange for sex pictures.

A star BBC presenter had been taken off the air after the accusations surfaced last week in The Sun newspaper. The victim's mother revealed that the funds, totalling over £35,000, were utilised for cocaine addiction which devastated her child's life.