 
menu menu menu

Wimbledon 2023: Top seed Alcaraz overpowers Rune to reach semis for first time

By
Sports Desk

|July 12, 2023

Spains Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Denmarks Holger Rune July 12, 2023. — Reuters
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Denmark's Holger Rune July 12, 2023. — Reuters

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz overpowered Holger Rune as he doused the Dane's fireworks to book his place in the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time with a 7-6(3) 6-4 6-4 victory on Wednesday.

The two tyros, whose birthdays are six days apart, were playing the men's Wimbledon quarter-final for the first time in the professional era featured two players below the age of 21.

Despite his youth, Alcaraz is already being considered among the elite of men's tennis and produced the form that has carried him to the top of the rankings by never allowing Rune to gain the upper hand, no matter how many flashy shots he conjured.

After saving a break point in the opening game of the match, Alcaraz put on a majestic performance in front of Britain's Queen Camilla to end Rune's hopes of becoming the first Danish player in 65 years to reach the All England Club semi-finals.

Rune certainly won most of the crowd-pleasing points, whether it was a tweener between the legs or a stupendous reflex volley he hit at the net after Alcaraz had dashed back to the baseline to retrieve a lob.

But the Spaniard, already in the Grand Slam winner's club after triumphing at the US Open last year, refused to get flustered and kept winning the points that mattered.

After Alcaraz missed out on converting his first three match points, including producing a double fault on one of them, he sealed a semi-final showdown with Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev when Rune slapped a service return long.

After sharing a warm embrace at the net, the Spaniard leaned back and let out a might roar into the skies - showing just how much this win meant to him.

More From Sports:

LPL 2023: What message does Sanjay Dutt convey to Javed Miandad?

LPL 2023: What message does Sanjay Dutt convey to Javed Miandad?
ICC Test rankings: Babar Azam, Travis Head close in on top spot

ICC Test rankings: Babar Azam, Travis Head close in on top spot
Who is the goalkeeper most wanted by Manchester United?

Who is the goalkeeper most wanted by Manchester United?
'Misleading': BCCI Secretary Jay Shah denies reports of touring Pakistan

'Misleading': BCCI Secretary Jay Shah denies reports of touring Pakistan
BCCI's Jay Shah accepts invitation to visit Pakistan: PCB chief

BCCI's Jay Shah accepts invitation to visit Pakistan: PCB chief

Asia Cup 2023 schedule finalised: Dambulla likely venue for Pakistan vs India clash

Asia Cup 2023 schedule finalised: Dambulla likely venue for Pakistan vs India clash
Lionel Messi excited for new challenge at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi excited for new challenge at Inter Miami
Brazilian football mourns tragic death of fan struck by bottle

Brazilian football mourns tragic death of fan struck by bottle
The Ashes: England stick with unchanged squad for fourth Test at Old Trafford

The Ashes: England stick with unchanged squad for fourth Test at Old Trafford
Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea for AC Milan in £20m transfer

Christian Pulisic set to leave Chelsea for AC Milan in £20m transfer
Svitolina reaches Wimbledon semis as Djokovic eyes new landmark

Svitolina reaches Wimbledon semis as Djokovic eyes new landmark
Liton, Shoriful shine as Bangladesh avoid Afghanistan whitewash

Liton, Shoriful shine as Bangladesh avoid Afghanistan whitewash
Gary Stead to continue as New Zealand head coach till 2025

Gary Stead to continue as New Zealand head coach till 2025
Tyson Fury set to face former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury set to face former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia
'Arguably best EVER': Rooney snubs Ronaldo by heaping praise on Messi

'Arguably best EVER': Rooney snubs Ronaldo by heaping praise on Messi
Shehroze Kashif vies with competitors, seeks funds to scale summits

Shehroze Kashif vies with competitors, seeks funds to scale summits
New York Times shutters sports desk, shifts coverage to The Athletic

New York Times shutters sports desk, shifts coverage to The Athletic
'Made an era': Former rival lauds Lionel Messi

'Made an era': Former rival lauds Lionel Messi