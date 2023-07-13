 
menu menu menu

Cerberus: Europe to see 'record-breaking temperatures' soon

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Man wears a cloth on his head to save himself from the heatwave. — Reuters/File
Man wears a cloth on his head to save himself from the heatwave. — Reuters/File 

A relentless heatwave is battering parts of southern Europe and north-west Africa, and it could lead to record-breaking temperatures in the coming days, BBC reported.

The anticyclone — named Cerberus — could push temperatures past 40°C or 104°F in Spain, France, Turkey, Croatia, and Greece.

The mercury could hit 48.8°C or 119.8°F in Italy, prompting authorities to issue a red alert warning for as many as 10 cities, including Rome and Florence.

A 44-year-old died due to severe heat after collapsing in northern Italy on Tuesday.

"We are facing an unbearable heatwave," Italian politician Nicola Fratoianni said in a tweet.

"Maybe it's the case that in the hottest hours all the useful precautions are taken to avoid tragedies like the one that happened today in Lodi."

Named by the Italian Meteorological Society, the Cerberus heatwave is forecast to bring severe weather conditions in the coming days.

"The Met Office says temperatures will peak on Friday, and BBC Weather says large swathes of southern Europe could see temperatures in the low to mid-40s — and possibly higher," BBC reported.

The hottest-ever temperature in Europe was recorded near Syracuse on the Italian island of Sicily in August 2021 at 48.8°C or 119.8°F.

More than 60,000 people died in Europe as a result of the heat last year. The fear is that this heatwave could cause many more deaths this summer.

More From World:

NATO allies offer Ukraine security assurances as Biden hits out at 'craven' Putin

NATO allies offer Ukraine security assurances as Biden hits out at 'craven' Putin
Blinken and Chinese diplomat meet in Jakarta to navigate rivalry

Blinken and Chinese diplomat meet in Jakarta to navigate rivalry
Elon Musk plans to elevate new AI company beyond ChatGPT's limits

Elon Musk plans to elevate new AI company beyond ChatGPT's limits
Explicit pics scandal: Some facts about BBC presenter Huw Edwards

Explicit pics scandal: Some facts about BBC presenter Huw Edwards
US, China discuss defence relations in vital Pentagon meeting

US, China discuss defence relations in vital Pentagon meeting
Former Twitter employees sue Elon Musk over unfulfilled severance

Former Twitter employees sue Elon Musk over unfulfilled severance
Mark Zuckerberg shows off ripped physique with trainers in Instagram post

Mark Zuckerberg shows off ripped physique with trainers in Instagram post
UK not ‘Amazon’ delivery service for arms to Ukraine: defence secretary

UK not ‘Amazon’ delivery service for arms to Ukraine: defence secretary
Six injured after £190k Lamborghini Urus collides with Royal Mail van in Beckton, East London

Six injured after £190k Lamborghini Urus collides with Royal Mail van in Beckton, East London
Huw Edwards is the BBC presenter involved in ‘sex pics scandal’, wife reveals

Huw Edwards is the BBC presenter involved in ‘sex pics scandal’, wife reveals
Jeremy Vine ‘urged to disguise’ following BBC sex pictures scandal

Jeremy Vine ‘urged to disguise’ following BBC sex pictures scandal
WATCH: Greyhound bus crash in Madison County kills 3, injures 14 video

WATCH: Greyhound bus crash in Madison County kills 3, injures 14
WATCH: Did Victoria Derbyshire disclose name of BBC presenter in sex pics scandal? video

WATCH: Did Victoria Derbyshire disclose name of BBC presenter in sex pics scandal?
'Homophobic witch-hunt': Is BBC presenter at centre of 'sex pics scandal' gay?

'Homophobic witch-hunt': Is BBC presenter at centre of 'sex pics scandal' gay?
Poll tracking: Biden's popularity drops to 40% as economy remains top worry

Poll tracking: Biden's popularity drops to 40% as economy remains top worry
US govt email accounts breached by China-based hackers, confirm White House and Microsoft

US govt email accounts breached by China-based hackers, confirm White House and Microsoft
Dirty chat: BBC presenter was in 'touch' with teen on Instagram, sent love emojis

Dirty chat: BBC presenter was in 'touch' with teen on Instagram, sent love emojis
Russian foreign minister critiques Western approach to Ukraine conflict

Russian foreign minister critiques Western approach to Ukraine conflict