Jamahal Hill relinquishes UFC title after Achilles rupture

An Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight winner Jamahal Hill said Thursday he is relinquishing the belt after clinching it for six months as he has got a rupture in his Achilles tendon.



While speaking on a Youtube video, Jamahal Hill cried and said he would be out "awhile."

"If I had my choice, would I like to give up the belt?" he said. "No, I wouldn't. You got to be consistent. I understand, it's the business. The show must go on. I'm not exempt from that."

Hill defeated former champion Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January to secure the then-vacant title. Teixeira was to challenge champion Jiri Prochazka for the title in December, but Prochazka suffered a shoulder injury and had to relinquish it.

Replacing the fight between Prochazka and Teixeira at UFC 292 in December, the UFC Scheduled the fight for a vacant title between former champion Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev.

That fight drew and the division was again left without a champion until Jamahal Hill beat Teixeira.

Brazilian Glover Teixeira (R) competes against US Jamahal Hill during their light heavyweight title bout at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on January 21, 2023. — AFP

It is for the third time in the UFC Light Heavyweight championship that the winner has surrendered the title.

Prior to Prochazka and Hill, longtime king Jon Jones left the title belt in August 2020 with intentions of moving up to heavyweight. Jones is now the UFC heavyweight champion.

Hill said he appreciated that Prochazka gave up the title late last year, rather than keeping it and holding up the division.

"I'll do the same," Hill said. "Right now, the biggest thing is focusing on my recovery, focusing on getting back to 100%."

Hill (12-1, 1 NC) has won four in a row, winning fight-night bonuses in each of those victories. The Chicago native has a 6-1 (1 NC) record in the UFC. Hill, 32, was the first Dana White's Contender Series alum to become an undisputed UFC champion.

"Sweet Dreams" said he was promised by the UFC that he would get a shot at the title upon his return from injury.

"I already know I'm the real champion," Hill said. "I'm the true champion. I can't wait to prove it."