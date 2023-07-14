 
menu menu menu

Jamahal Hill relinquishes UFC title after Achilles rupture

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

An Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight winner Jamahal Hill said Thursday he is relinquishing the belt after clinching it for six months as he has got a rupture in his Achilles tendon.

While speaking on a Youtube video, Jamahal Hill cried and said he would be out "awhile."

"If I had my choice, would I like to give up the belt?" he said. "No, I wouldn't. You got to be consistent. I understand, it's the business. The show must go on. I'm not exempt from that."

Hill defeated former champion Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January to secure the then-vacant title. Teixeira was to challenge champion Jiri Prochazka for the title in December, but Prochazka suffered a shoulder injury and had to relinquish it.

Replacing the fight between Prochazka and Teixeira at UFC 292 in December, the UFC Scheduled the fight for a vacant title between former champion Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev.

That fight drew and the division was again left without a champion until Jamahal Hill beat Teixeira.

Brazilian Glover Teixeira (R) competes against US Jamahal Hill during their light heavyweight title bout at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on January 21, 2023. — AFP
Brazilian Glover Teixeira (R) competes against US Jamahal Hill during their light heavyweight title bout at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on January 21, 2023. — AFP

It is for the third time in the UFC Light Heavyweight championship that the winner has surrendered the title.

Prior to Prochazka and Hill, longtime king Jon Jones left the title belt in August 2020 with intentions of moving up to heavyweight. Jones is now the UFC heavyweight champion.

Hill said he appreciated that Prochazka gave up the title late last year, rather than keeping it and holding up the division.

"I'll do the same," Hill said. "Right now, the biggest thing is focusing on my recovery, focusing on getting back to 100%."

Hill (12-1, 1 NC) has won four in a row, winning fight-night bonuses in each of those victories. The Chicago native has a 6-1 (1 NC) record in the UFC. Hill, 32, was the first Dana White's Contender Series alum to become an undisputed UFC champion.

"Sweet Dreams" said he was promised by the UFC that he would get a shot at the title upon his return from injury.

"I already know I'm the real champion," Hill said. "I'm the true champion. I can't wait to prove it." 

More From Sports:

Christian Pulisic completes £20m move to AC Milan from Chelsea

Christian Pulisic completes £20m move to AC Milan from Chelsea
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova to meet Ons Jabeur in final

Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova to meet Ons Jabeur in final
Chelsea not satisfied with Inter Milan's latest offer for Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea not satisfied with Inter Milan's latest offer for Romelu Lukaku
WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo greets fans with 'Salam Alaikum'

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo greets fans with 'Salam Alaikum'

Dele Alli claims he was sexually abused as a child

Dele Alli claims he was sexually abused as a child
Two ejected from stadium for 'betting' during Eng vs Aus women's game

Two ejected from stadium for 'betting' during Eng vs Aus women's game
Jordan Henderson contemplates quitting Liverpool to join Saudi club Al-Ettifaq

Jordan Henderson contemplates quitting Liverpool to join Saudi club Al-Ettifaq
NBA sex tape scandal: Is Moriah Mills pregnant with Zion Williamson's baby?

NBA sex tape scandal: Is Moriah Mills pregnant with Zion Williamson's baby?
Shaheen Afridi just a step away from recording 100 Test wickets

Shaheen Afridi just a step away from recording 100 Test wickets
2023 ESPY: Kansas City Chiefs bags 'Best Team' award

2023 ESPY: Kansas City Chiefs bags 'Best Team' award
Al-Hilal signs Serbian midfield maestro Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio

Al-Hilal signs Serbian midfield maestro Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio
Record number of discrimination reports in soccer, says report

Record number of discrimination reports in soccer, says report
England stages stunning comeback to level Ashes series

England stages stunning comeback to level Ashes series
Wimbledon 2023: Top seed Alcaraz overpowers Rune to reach semis for first time

Wimbledon 2023: Top seed Alcaraz overpowers Rune to reach semis for first time
Sabalenka defeats Keys to setup semi-final showdown with Jabeur

Sabalenka defeats Keys to setup semi-final showdown with Jabeur
FIFA bars Saudi club Al-Nassr from making new signings over Ahmed Musa deal

FIFA bars Saudi club Al-Nassr from making new signings over Ahmed Musa deal
Real Madrid is under radar over irregular financial activities

Real Madrid is under radar over irregular financial activities
LPL 2023: What message does Sanjay Dutt convey to Javed Miandad?

LPL 2023: What message does Sanjay Dutt convey to Javed Miandad?