Matt Damon reveals what goes on behind the scenes when Ben Affleck directs him

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

File Footage 

Matt Damon got candid about being directed by best friend Ben Affleck in their recently released sports drama film Air.

In an interview with People Magazine, the Oppenheimer star revealed his experience working with the Gone Girl star while comparing it with being directed by Christopher Nolan.

"Great directors really give you the freedom ... it's a collaboration, it's a partnership," Damon said. "You're kind of attacking a problem together and you're bringing your ideas, and if [a director is] good, they're receptive to [those ideas]."

Dishing on how it goes when Affleck tries to criticize his acting or vice versa, the actor said, "What's really great is there's no diplomacy."

"You can waste so much time by trying to be polite," he added. "In the movie business and in theater, they've developed a whole vocabulary for how to talk to somebody — basically, how to tell somebody they're sucking. And, like, we can just say, ‘You suck.’”

"Which is really a gift because you get through the bulls--- faster and you go, 'How do we fix it?” he said while laughing and mimicking Affleck as he added, "Just tell me I've overacting, you know what I mean?"

Damon and Affleck’s friendship ways go back to school. The duo also made headlines when they won their first ever Academy Award together for writing the screenplay of 1997 psychological drama film, Good Will Hunting. 

