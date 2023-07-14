 
Disney CEO Bob Iger notes multiple Marvel shows ‘dilute’ audience interest

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently noted that multiple Marvel series and spin-offs have “diluted” viewers’ interest.

Speaking to CNBC at the annual Sun Valley Conference on July 13, Iger revealed, “There have been some disappointments. We would have liked some of our more recent releases to perform better.”

Disney boss explained, “It’s reflective not as a problem from a personnel perspective, but I think in our zeal to basically grow our content significantly to serve mostly our streaming offerings, we ended up taxing our people way beyond – in terms of their time and their focus – way beyond where they had been.”

“Marvel’s a great example of that,” remarked the 72-year-old.

Iger noted that Marvel were not in the “TV business at any significant level”.

He pointed out that they not only increase their movie output, but they ended up making a number of television series, noting, “it diluted focus and attention”.

“That is, I think, more of the cause than anything,” added Iger.

Meanwhile, Iger also discussed about latest Pixar’s Elemental failure, saying the release of three Pixar movies on Disney+ during the pandemic affected the audience interest.

“And then I think there was some, I think you’d have to agree that there were some creative misses, as well,” he commented.

Elsewhere in the interview, Iger slammed looming actors’ union strike which coincided with the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

“This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption,” he stated.

