 
menu menu menu

'Mutual support, not suspicion needed': China's top diplomat urges India

By
Reuters

|July 15, 2023

Chinas Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi during a trilateral meeting with Indonesian and Russian foreign ministers in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 12, 2023. — Reuters
China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi during a trilateral meeting with Indonesian and Russian foreign ministers in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 12, 2023. — Reuters

  • Wang's remarks came on the sidelines of ASEAN in Jakarta.
  • Border clash in 2020, provided a set-back to India-China relations.
  • Two agree to hold military commander-level talks at an early date.

BEIJING: As India and China search for ways to ease simmering military tensions along their vast border, top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told the Indian foreign minister that bilateral ties between the two Asian countries need to be stabilised.

Wang's remarks came on the sidelines of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.

According to a readout from the Chinese foreign ministry, Wang told Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar that mutual support between the two nations is needed instead of suspicion.

India and China share a 3,800-km (2,360-mile) frontier, much of it poorly marked, and fought a brief but bloody war over it in 1962.

Since the 1990s, ties have improved after a series of border agreements, and China is now India's second-largest trading partner.

A setback in 2020, however, when 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand fighting during a border clash, spurred both militaries to fortify positions and deploy large numbers of troops and equipment.

Several rounds of military and diplomatic talks have helped to ease tensions between the two armies, but New Delhi has described the situation on the border as fragile and dangerous.

China and India need to work in the same direction to find a solution to border issues acceptable to both sides, Wang told Jaishankar during their meeting on Friday.

"The two sides should support each other and accomplish things together, rather than wear each other down or suspect each other," Wang said.

He said that India and China should not let specific issues define their overall relationship.

The two sides agreed to hold the next round of military commander-level talks on border issues at an early date, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

Since 2020, New Delhi has also ramped up scrutiny of Chinese businesses, banning more than 300 Chinese apps, including TikTok. It has also intensified scrutiny of investments by Chinese firms.

More From World:

Colombian jungle survivors: Kids rescued after 40 days finally leave hospital

Colombian jungle survivors: Kids rescued after 40 days finally leave hospital
Elon Musk plans Tesla-Twitter partnership through xAI startup

Elon Musk plans Tesla-Twitter partnership through xAI startup
Trump seeks disqualification of Georgia election probe prosecutor

Trump seeks disqualification of Georgia election probe prosecutor
Putin greenlights Ukraine to export its grain: Erdogan

Putin greenlights Ukraine to export its grain: Erdogan
Who is Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann? Here's what we know

Who is Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann? Here's what we know
Five people hurt following mass shooting near roadway in Maryland

Five people hurt following mass shooting near roadway in Maryland
Police rush to aid 'screaming woman' only to find out it was a parrot

Police rush to aid 'screaming woman' only to find out it was a parrot
Over 800,000 borrowers with $39 billion student loan debts to be forgiven

Over 800,000 borrowers with $39 billion student loan debts to be forgiven
Radioactive: Russian uranium plant accident kills one, injures 100

Radioactive: Russian uranium plant accident kills one, injures 100
Wagner chief refused to cede command, confirms Putin

Wagner chief refused to cede command, confirms Putin
Gilgo Beach murders: Suspected serial killer arrested in major breakthrough

Gilgo Beach murders: Suspected serial killer arrested in major breakthrough
Kim Yo Jong warns US to stop its policy of hostility against North Korea

Kim Yo Jong warns US to stop its policy of hostility against North Korea
US secretary of state stresses unity against coercion in South East Asia talks

US secretary of state stresses unity against coercion in South East Asia talks
6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico; no injuries reported

6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico; no injuries reported
Sacked CNN journalist Saima Mohsin awaits judgment as hearing concludes

Sacked CNN journalist Saima Mohsin awaits judgment as hearing concludes
Torrential rains trigger rescue efforts as flash floods devastate Mississippi

Torrential rains trigger rescue efforts as flash floods devastate Mississippi
Blinken, Wang hold hours of 'candid' talks as top US-China engagement continues

Blinken, Wang hold hours of 'candid' talks as top US-China engagement continues
WATCH: India launches Chandrayaan-3 rocket, to reach moon on August 23 video

WATCH: India launches Chandrayaan-3 rocket, to reach moon on August 23