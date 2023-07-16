Victoria Beckham flaunts her fit physique at the gym

Spice Girl Victoria Beckham’s workout post shows her fit physique at the gym and nailing an intense workout.

The singer-turned-fashion designer, 49, gym routine especially inspires many of her followers.

Victoria showcased her toned physique as she hit the gym in skin-tight black gym wear on Saturday as she credited celebrity personal trainer Bobby Rich for her healthy lifestyle.

Taking to Instagram, Victoria uploaded a slew of snaps giving her fans a glimpse into her customised workouts, which consisted of a leg and unexpected arm session.

Victoria looked stylish as ever and showed off her washboard abs in a black crop top and cycling shorts, which she paired with white trainers.

She styled her brunette tresses into a low ponytail, which she left to fall over one shoulder and posed in front of the mirror with one leg pointed out.

Victoria has made no secret of her love of wellness and previously told Vogue Australia that she makes sure she does two morning workouts every day.