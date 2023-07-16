Two Pakistanis shine with wins at Global Women Awards

Two Pakistanis have won awards at the prestigious United Kingdom-based Global Women Awards ceremony held in London Sunday night.



Pakistani businesswoman Huma Fakhar and philanthropist Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib bagged the awards after being nominated in their respective categories.

Fakhar won the Global Woman Inspiration Award showcasing her inspiring accomplishments, while Dr Saqib was awarded the Global Man of the Decade honour, which recognised his outstanding contributions.

"Pakistan is a story of woman courage, an unfolding story," Fakhar said, thanking the organisers of the award for the acknowledgement.

The successful feat achieved by the two Pakistanis marked a significant achievement for the nation, as both nominees emerged as winners owing to their work and its impact on the global stage.

Last month, Fakhar — a Pakistani businesswoman — was nominated for the Global Woman Inspiration Award in the UK for her work within Pakistan's business and social sector.



The nominees for the award, organised by the Global Woman Club, were announced on June 17, while the award itself was slated to take place on July 17 in London.

Meanwhile, Dr Saqib, who was bestowed with Sitara-e-Imtiaz by the Pakistani government, is a renowned philanthropist known for his social initiatives and welfare work in the country. He is the founder and chairman of Akhuwat, the world’s largest Islamic Microfinance programme and fee-free college university open to talent from all across Pakistan.



"I feel deeply honoured and humbled to receive this global recognition. Thank you very much all. It is again a pleasure that I am receiving this award in the presence of so many leaders, men and women who are changing this world," Dr Saqib said after being honoured.

He dedicated his win to the people of Pakistan and "all the volunteers and the great human beings who are volunteers and who all are aiming to build a better world. A world free of poverty, exploitation."



Globally, a total of 12 women have been nominated and will be awarded by Deepak Chopra and Madame Mir Elle. "The nomination is for being an inspiration for my work in Pakistan both as a business person and support in the social sector," the businesswoman added.



The award category pays tribute to a woman who has inspired and motivated others through her incredible journey, overcoming obstacles and making a positive impact in her community.

Thanking her loved ones for their support, Fakhar said: "Thank you for the continued support of my family and friends."

Fakhar is co-authoring Pakistan's White Revolution Dairy Investments vision 'Doodh Darya', which laid the foundation of corporate dairy farms in Pakistan and empowered more than 500,000 women in the dairy sector.

She has also been encouraging and training entrepreneurship at the school level, especially among girls, in orphanages in Pakistan so they may sustain themselves.

The nominee from Pakistan has been representing the country as a member of India Pakistan, Afghanistan Pakistan, and Malaysia Pakistan Business forums including various Trade Ministerial in Doha, Hong Kong, Mexico and at the White House in the US.

Her work is also being acknowledged for the recently launched circularity fund 'Green Footprints' to support startups in circular business models, circular research and development as well as innovation and sustainable supply chains, especially in the food sector.