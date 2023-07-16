'Venom 3' filming paused as SAG-AFTRA strike hits Sony's Marvel Universe

 
By
Web Desk

|July 16, 2023

Production of Sony's highly anticipated Marvel film, Venom 3, has come to a halt due to the ongoing Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strike.

This setback marks a significant challenge for Sony's expanding Spider-Man Universe, which includes upcoming films like Kraven the Hunter in October 2023, Madame Web, and Venom 3 in 2024.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony decided to pause the production of Venom 3 in light of the SAG-AFTRA strike. 

This film, featuring Tom Hardy as the iconic anti-hero, not only serves as the final installment of the Venom trilogy but is also considered Sony's most prominent live-action Marvel project in terms of box office potential. 

With the previous success of Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Venom 3 carries the added intrigue of potential connections to Spider-Man: No Way Home and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Directed by Kelly Marcel, a first-time director and longtime Venom screenwriter, Venom 3 had just commenced filming in Spain last month. While it was initially slated for an October 2024 release, Sony has now listed the premiere date as "To Be Announced" (TBA).

Interestingly, Venom 3 is the second Marvel film to be affected by production halts, with Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 also facing a shutdown on July 14. 

As of now, the theatrical release date for Venom 3 remains unknown.

