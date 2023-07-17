 
Princess Beatrice's husband shares romantic note to celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary

By
Web Desk

July 17, 2023

Princess Beatrice’s husband shares romantic note to celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary
Princess Beatrice’s husband shares romantic note to celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Beatrice is celebrating her third wedding anniversary with husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi today, July 17.

Edo Mapelli Mozzi took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of Beatrice with a romantic note to mark their wedding anniversary.

He wrote, “Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world.”

Mozzi went on to say, “I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together. I love you more than words can say, and I can't wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx.”

Beatrice and Mozzi got married on July 17, 2020 and share 20-month-old daughter Sienna together.

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish the couple a very happy wedding anniversary.

