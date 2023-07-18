 
Tom Holland fans shield him from 'The Crowded Room' backlash

By
Web Desk

|July 18, 2023

Tom Hollands gay scene in The Crowded Room is creating a storm on the internet
Tom Holland's gay scene in 'The Crowded Room' is creating a storm on the internet

Tom Holland was facing the heat on the internet after his latest episode of The Crowded Room showed him getting dominated by a male co-actor sexually in the series.

The viral clip from the AppleTV+ kicked-off the takedown on Twitter of the friendly neighbor-hood web-slinger with the hashtag "NotMySpiderman."

Holland’s fans are also bemused over the backlash after previous Spider-Man actors Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield have also played gay characters onscreen.

Earlier, the fMarvel star weighed in on the negative reviews of the series.

“The message of the show, which can speak to so many different issues, is that asking for help should be something that we as a society celebrate,” Holland told Unilad’s Get a Job.

“It’s an act of bravery,” he continued. “Standing up and asking for help is not something you should be ashamed of, and I hope that this show can represent that in a truthful and authentic, and most importantly, sensitive way.”

