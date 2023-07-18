Prince Harry’s former girlfriend sends love to Princess Beatrice on wedding anniversary

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas has sent love to Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi on their third wedding anniversary.



Cressida extended love to the couple after Mozzi shared a romantic post for his wife to mark their wedding anniversary.

Edo Mapelli took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of Beatrice with a romantic note.

He wrote, “Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world.”

Mozzi went on to say, “I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together. I love you more than words can say, and I can't wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx.”



Cressida sent love to the couple by pressing the heart button on the post.