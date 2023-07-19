Brother kills three younger sisters in Muzaffargarh

Representational image of a crime scene secured with a barricade tape. — Unsplash

Victims were aged 7, 8, and 11.

Brother earlier complained about sisters missing.

Police were suspicious of the brother.

A heart-rending incident occurred in Muzaffargarh's Thermal Colony as a brother brutally killed his own three younger sisters, The News reported, slitting their throats open.

According to the District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Syed Hasnain Haider, the police were alerted to the disappearance of the three girls on Monday, after which a search operation was initiated to find them.

"Immediately after receiving information from the girls’ family, the police initiated a search and discovered three bodies in an abandoned house near the victims’ home," he explained.

The victims were identified as seven-year-old Abia, eight-year-old Zahrah, and 11-year-old Areesha.

As per the complaint submitted to the police before the discovery of the bodies, the brother of the victims narrated that his two sisters, Zahrah and Abia, had gone out to play at a nearby playground around 5pm on Monday and did not come back.

"Later, my other sister Areesha went out to look for the two missing sisters, and she also did not return," he told the police.

In his plea, he had requested conducting a thorough search for his sisters, as his own attempts to locate them had been in vain.

Later, a first information report (FIR) of the murders was registered at the City police station on behalf of Sub-Inspector (SI) Sajjad Ahmed under Section 302 (intentional murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

During the investigation, the police suspected the slain sisters' brother with a bruise on his hand.

When the police grilled him, he confessed to his crime, saying that he took his sisters to a nearby quarter and slit their throats, said DPO Hasnain Haider.