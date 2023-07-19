 
menu menu menu

Brother kills three younger sisters in Muzaffargarh

By
News Desk

|July 19, 2023

Representational image of a crime scene secured with a barricade tape. — Unsplash
Representational image of a crime scene secured with a barricade tape. — Unsplash

  • Victims were aged 7, 8, and 11.
  • Brother earlier complained about sisters missing.
  • Police were suspicious of the brother.

A heart-rending incident occurred in Muzaffargarh's Thermal Colony as a brother brutally killed his own three younger sisters, The News reported, slitting their throats open.

According to the District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Syed Hasnain Haider, the police were alerted to the disappearance of the three girls on Monday, after which a search operation was initiated to find them.

"Immediately after receiving information from the girls’ family, the police initiated a search and discovered three bodies in an abandoned house near the victims’ home," he explained.

The victims were identified as seven-year-old Abia, eight-year-old Zahrah, and 11-year-old Areesha.

As per the complaint submitted to the police before the discovery of the bodies, the brother of the victims narrated that his two sisters, Zahrah and Abia, had gone out to play at a nearby playground around 5pm on Monday and did not come back.

"Later, my other sister Areesha went out to look for the two missing sisters, and she also did not return," he told the police.

In his plea, he had requested conducting a thorough search for his sisters, as his own attempts to locate them had been in vain.

Later, a first information report (FIR) of the murders was registered at the City police station on behalf of Sub-Inspector (SI) Sajjad Ahmed under Section 302 (intentional murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

During the investigation, the police suspected the slain sisters' brother with a bruise on his hand.

When the police grilled him, he confessed to his crime, saying that he took his sisters to a nearby quarter and slit their throats, said DPO Hasnain Haider.

More From Pakistan:

US ready to work with any govt elected by Pakistani people: official

US ready to work with any govt elected by Pakistani people: official
Khawaja Asif hints at Nawaz Sharif's return after CJP Bandial’s retirement

Khawaja Asif hints at Nawaz Sharif's return after CJP Bandial’s retirement
Margalla Hills rape case turned out to be ‘fake, staged in revenge bid’

Margalla Hills rape case turned out to be ‘fake, staged in revenge bid’
24 Pakistani students partake in US Space and Rocket Centre’s Space Camp

24 Pakistani students partake in US Space and Rocket Centre’s Space Camp
Pakistan thanks UAE for $1 billion deposit with SBP

Pakistan thanks UAE for $1 billion deposit with SBP
Monsoon rains: Over 14,000 evacuated from flood-hit villages in Pakistan

Monsoon rains: Over 14,000 evacuated from flood-hit villages in Pakistan
PML-N will not forge electoral alliance with any party: Rana Sanaullah

PML-N will not forge electoral alliance with any party: Rana Sanaullah
Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura to be observed on July 29

Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura to be observed on July 29
Overseas Pakistanis, tourists to be allowed to use their mobile phones for up to 120 days

Overseas Pakistanis, tourists to be allowed to use their mobile phones for up to 120 days