Russian President Vladimir Putin. AFP/File

A senior White House official revealed that Russia is considering a disturbing strategy of attacking civilian ships on the Black Sea and then falsely blaming Ukrainian forces for the assaults.

National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge asserted that this information was based on newly declassified intelligence. The alarming development comes in the wake of a missile and drone attack by Russia on the port city of Odesa, which has caused widespread destruction, including the loss of 60,000 tons of grain intended for export. Furthermore, Russia's decision to exit an international deal allowing safe passage for massive Ukrainian grain exports across the Black Sea has added to concerns about global food supplies.



The White House official cited a video released by Russia showing their forces supposedly detecting and destroying an "alleged Ukrainian sea mine." However, Hodge believes this is part of a coordinated effort to justify potential attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea, with Russia attempting to shift blame onto Ukraine.

The new threat comes after Moscow declared that all vessels sailing to Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea will be considered potential carriers of military cargo and their flag states will be regarded as involved in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the Kyiv regime. The move has raised significant apprehension over the safety and security of shipping routes to Ukraine's ports and the potential consequences for international trade and food security.

In response to these escalations, Ukraine has established a temporary shipping route via Romania to facilitate the unblocking of international shipping in the north-western part of the Black Sea. President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of deliberately targeting grain export infrastructure in Odesa, endangering both the country's economy and the well-being of vulnerable nations that rely on Ukrainian grain. As Ukraine's conflict with Russia continues, the US and European Union have pledged additional military aid to support the country's counteroffensive efforts.

The situation remains highly volatile, with no immediate response from Russia on the US assertion regarding sea mines and potential attacks on civilian ships. The international community is closely monitoring developments and seeking ways to de-escalate tensions in the region. While Ukraine remains steadfast in its determination to continue grain exports, the uncertainties and risks posed by Russia's threats loom large.