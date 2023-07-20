Katie Price pokes fun at her model daughter: 'so ugly as a kid’

Katie Price is sharing sweet memories with her daughter Princess Andre.

The former glamour model appeared on GK Barry's Saving Grace podcast as she declared that while Princess, 16, is 'so pretty' now, she wasn't always so blessed in the looks department

The mother-of-five told her daughter - who has worked as a model for clothing brand PrettyLittleThing - to 'Google herself' as a child because she 'can't believe how ugly' she was.

Katie made the shock confessions as Princess, her daughter with ex-husband Peter Andre, watched the podcast recording from behind the camera.

She said: 'Me, Princess and my mum all have the same mole. Princess is going to keep hers. I had mine removed after the jungle. Princess is so pretty though, but she was so ugly as a kid.'

Turning to her daughter, she added: 'No you were ugly though Princess, Google it. I can't believe how ugly she was and she is so gorgeous now.'

In the background, Princess could be heard agreeing: 'I was really ugly'.

Continuing to chat to host GK Barry, Katie said: 'I don't care what anyone says, it's not cruel. I know when my babies are ugly or not. She's so not ugly now.'

Katie - who has gone under the knife many times over the years - went on to reveal that she has told Princess not to get any surgery until she is much older.

She said: 'A lot of girls in their early 20s look the same and I don't care because I've had surgery and I'm in my 40s, but I tell Princess - not that she wants anything done - that I didn't do anything to my face until I was 40 and now I can do what I like.