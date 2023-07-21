Will there be heavy rain in Karachi?

Children enjoy a camel ride at the Sea View beach in Karachi on June 16, 2023. — INP

KARACHI: Meteorological analysts Friday predicted that Karachi's eastern and northern regions will receive light to moderate rain with thunder during the afternoon.

The port city is likely to be drenched by intermittent rain on July 23 as clouds from the Arabian Sea move in.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department also confirmed the forecast, noting that the monsoon currents continue to affect Sindh.



According to the Met Office, the port city's weather on July 21 and 22 will remain partly cloudy and humid, with chances of thunderstorms and rain during the evening and/or night. On July 23, Karachi will be mostly cloudy with chances of thunderstorm and rain.



According to the weather analyst, Karachi remains humid today, while sea breezes have been affected in the city due to the circulation near Indian Gujarat.

The temperature in Karachi will fluctuate between 35°C to 37°C today and on Saturday, while it will be between 34°C to 36°C on Sunday.

Under the influence of the monsoon system, dust, thunderstorm, and rain with few heavy falls are likely in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, the PMD said.

It added that isolated heavy falls in TharParkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Naushahro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal districts and Karachi division till July 24 and 25 with occasional gaps.

The weather forecasting authority warned the public that wind and dust storms might cause damage to loose structures (electric poles, solar panels, trees etc.). It added that heavy falls might create water logging in low-lying areas of Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu and Jamshoro districts.

"Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the forecast. The general public is advised to remain watchful and take precautions," the Met Office said in its advisory.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, while speaking on Geo News programme 'Geo Pakistan', also said there is a possibility of heavy rain in other districts of Sindh, including Karachi, on July 23 and 24. He added that this spell may continue intermittently till July 25 and 26.

The weather expert hoped there would be good rain in the metropolis during the second spell, but there is no possibility of rain in the province on the day of Ashura.

Commenting about the weather across the country, the chief meteorologist said that a good spell of rain is expected in Northeast Punjab on the 9th and 10th of Muharram, while rains are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Jehlum and other areas during the Ashura holidays as well.