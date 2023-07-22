North Korea launches 'several cruise missiles' amid escalating tensions

A North Korean cruise missile is launched in this photo released in February by the official Korean Central News Agency. Reuters/File

North Korea has launched several cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea, further heightening tensions in the region.

The latest missile launch comes as relations between North and South Korea are at a critical juncture. The South Korean military reported the incident, and both South Korea and the United States are closely monitoring the situation.

"We take this missile launch very seriously. It is a clear provocation that adds to the instability in the region," said a spokesperson for the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The missile launches are the latest in a series of aggressive actions by North Korea, which has been conducting various weapons tests. The international community has been concerned about North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile programs, and this recent display of military force has further heightened those concerns.

"This behaviour is unacceptable and poses a threat to regional peace and security," said a US State Department official, stressing the need for diplomatic solutions.

The tensions have also prompted Seoul and Washington to strengthen their defense cooperation. Joint military exercises and the increased presence of strategic assets have been witnessed in response to North Korea's actions.

"We stand united with our South Korean allies in the face of these provocations," said a US defense official, highlighting the importance of solidarity in dealing with North Korea's actions.

The situation has garnered global attention, as the world closely watches how events unfold. Any miscalculation or further escalation could have serious consequences for regional stability and international relations.

As of now, diplomatic channels remain open, but North Korea's continued missile tests have further complicated efforts to engage in meaningful dialogue.

"We call on North Korea to cease these provocative acts and return to the negotiating table," urged a United Nations spokesperson, highlighting the need for de-escalation.

The situation remains fluid, and leaders from around the world are closely monitoring developments in the region, hoping for a peaceful resolution to the escalating tensions.