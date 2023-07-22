 
menu menu menu

Punjab stops 'Barbie' screening over 'objectionable content'

By
AFP
|
Web Desk

|July 22, 2023

Moviegoers walk past the poster of the movie Barbie at a cineplex in Islamabad on July 21, 2023. — AFP
Moviegoers walk past the poster of the movie "Barbie" at a cineplex in Islamabad on July 21, 2023. — AFP

  • Official says movie to be screened after "a full review of film".
  • He says movie "will be censored where deemed necessary".
  • Authorities give no clarification on “objectionable” content.

LAHORE: The movie "Barbie", one of the most-anticipated films of the year hit the cinemas across the world on Friday; however its screening was delayed in Punjab.

The authorities in Punjab stayed the show in cinemas across the province due to "objectionable content" in the movie.

“There will be a full review of the film, and it will be censored where deemed necessary,” Farrukh Mahmood, secretary of the Punjab Film Censor Board, told AFP.

He said that the fantasy-comedy film, which stars Margot Robbie as the famous Barbie doll and Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend Ken, will be cleared for screening once the review and censoring process is complete.

The board did not clarify which content was “objectionable”, nor why.

While fans in the most populous province will have to wait to watch “Barbie”, the film was screened on Friday in the capital Islamabad and Sindh, where it was cleared by the respective censor boards.

“I have been looking forward to watching Barbie for months. It makes no sense that it’s ok to be shown in Karachi or Islamabad, but not Lahore,” Nousheen Saad, a resident of Lahore, told AFP.

In November, “Joyland” — a Cannes prize-winning film and Pakistan’s entry for the 2023 Oscars — was banned by the government for being “clearly repugnant to the norms of decency and morality” of the country.

“Joyland” depicts a Pakistani married man’s affair with a transgender woman.

The film was later cleared by the national censorship board after the government ordered a review, but it remained banned in Punjab.

More From Pakistan:

Lahore DIG Shariq Jamal found dead at his residence in DHA

Lahore DIG Shariq Jamal found dead at his residence in DHA
PTI chief’s involvement in Jinnah House attack probe established: prosecutor

PTI chief’s involvement in Jinnah House attack probe established: prosecutor
Islamabad airport to be ‘outsourced for 15 years’

Islamabad airport to be ‘outsourced for 15 years’
CJP accepts govt’s plea seeking withdrawal of curative review against Justice Isa

CJP accepts govt’s plea seeking withdrawal of curative review against Justice Isa
Cypher conspiracy can lead to Imran Khan’s disqualification, says defence minister

Cypher conspiracy can lead to Imran Khan’s disqualification, says defence minister
Dealers defer nationwide petrol pumps shutdown for two days

Dealers defer nationwide petrol pumps shutdown for two days
‘I was eyewitness in all transactions linked to Al-Qadir Trust case’, Azam Khan tells NAB

‘I was eyewitness in all transactions linked to Al-Qadir Trust case’, Azam Khan tells NAB
Explainer: Will President Arif Alvi stay in office after his term ends?

Explainer: Will President Arif Alvi stay in office after his term ends?
Explanation sought after journalist's expulsion from Islamabad presser

Explanation sought after journalist's expulsion from Islamabad presser