2 dead, multiple injured in separate mass shootings in New York City

A series of mass shootings in New York City Saturday claimed the lives of at least two people, leaving multiple others injured as officials started an investigation and commenced a hunt for suspects, CBS News reported.

The killing spree started after 10pm Saturday in the Edenwald section of the Bronx, where according to the police, a 23-year-old man was shot at while he was in his car.

Just after the shooting, other gun violence incidents were reported at the NYCHA Sonia Sotomayor Houses on Bruckner Boulevard.

Three men who were in their 30s were rushed to area hospitals, Police said that one of them was injured sustaining gunshot wounds in the stomach, and was regarded to be in critical condition.

Later on, officers responded to a deadly shooting that occurred at around 11:30pm in East Harlem, Lexington, and East 116th Street. A moped and shell casings lay scattered over the sidewalk.

"As I'm putting my key in the door, I hear five, six shots. And I think I have to call the police," resident Peggy Morales said.

Police said a 55-year-old man was hit in his torso and leg and was pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital.

"It's alarming. The fact that I had to usher my grandchildren and their mother into their apartment to make sure they get there safely, it's concerning," said Morales.

Further, at around 12:30am, another 19-year-old boy succumbed to gunshot wounds after another fatal shooting in Middle Village, Queens. He was hit on the torso. Another person in the same incident was injured and was also shot in the arm.

According to the officials, there have been no arrests in the fatal mass shooting across New York City.

The streak of shootings comes after authorities said that five people were injured in a mass shooting in Bladensburg, Maryland Friday, in which three were in critical condition.

The US has seen a drastic surge in mass shootings over the past few months, with 340 gun violence incidents in the country so far in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive.