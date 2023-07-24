The Ashes: Rain sabotages England comeback hopes, Australia retain urn.- [email protected]

Australia retain the Ashes as rain shatters England's hopes to the series alive at the fourth Test at Old Trafford. England, desperate for an Ashes comeback, saw their hopes shattered by the persistent bad weather that prevented a single ball from being bowled on the decisive fifth day.

Although there was a brief glimmer of hope when a start was scheduled for 13:00 BST, the rain quickly returned, dashing England's chance to push for the final five wickets they needed for victory. Australia remained at 214-5 in their second innings, trailing the home side by 61 runs. With a 2-1 lead and just one match to play, Australia successfully retained the Ashes they have held since 2017-18, and now aim for their first series win in the UK in over two decades.

The disappointment for England was immense, especially for a team that had been playing thrilling cricket under the captaincy of Ben Stokes and the coaching of Brendon McCullum. Their pursuit of a first Ashes victory since 2015 would have to wait yet again. Despite losing the first two Tests, England fought valiantly but could not overcome the uphill battle of turning a 2-0 deficit into a series victory.

The draw also extended England's winless streak in Ashes Tests at Old Trafford, dating back to 1981, with the next Ashes Test at the venue not scheduled until 2031. The series now heads to The Oval for the final Test, commencing on Thursday.

Throughout the series, the matches had been filled with gripping moments, but the fourth Test proved to be a colossal anti-climax, entirely dominated by the hosts from the first day. England played admirably in this Test, displaying their prowess in reducing Australia to 317 all out and amassing an impressive 592 runs. However, the rain-dominated final day put a damper on their chances of securing a win.

While the weather was a major factor in this drawn Test, England must also reflect on their missed opportunities in the earlier matches, especially the chances squandered in the first Test at Edgbaston and the disappointing batting performance in the second Test at Lord's.

As the teams look ahead to the final Test at The Oval, England might need to refresh their bowling attack due to injuries and player fatigue. Australia, on the other hand, can celebrate their retention of the Ashes, though they are aware that they were significantly aided by the weather. Marnus Labuschagne's crucial century in the second innings played a vital role in keeping England at bay and securing the draw.

For Australia, their ultimate goal was to win the Ashes outright rather than merely retain them, and a draw in the final Test will see them achieve this remarkable feat.