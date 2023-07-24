Rain to soak parts of Karachi today: PMD

Vehicles on their way during the heavy rain in Hyderabad on July 23, 2023. — INP

Karachi is likely to experience cloudy weather for the next 24 hours, accompanied by potential thunderstorms and rain during the ongoing monsoon period, the Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) forecast mentioned on Monday.

There is a likelihood of intermittent thunderstorms and the possibility of heavy rainfall in certain areas of the city, the Met Office added.

The port city's current weather reflected a minimum temperature of 28.5°C, with the maximum expected to reach 34°C to 36°C. The humidity in the atmosphere stands at 78%, as per the PMD.

Winds in the metropolis are blowing at the speed of 18 kilometres per hour from the northeast.

The weather in Karachi for the next two days has been forecast to remain mostly cloudy, with chances of isolated thunderstorms and rain or drizzle. On July 25 and 26, the westerly and southwesterly winds will blow in the city.

The PMD added that monsoon currents are continuously penetrating Sindh and eastern parts of the country from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

Under the influence of this system, dust with thunderstorms and rain with few heavy falls are likely in Jamshoro, Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Noshahro Feroze, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkana and Kashmore districts, PMD mentioned.

Meanwhile, isolated heavy falls have been forecast in Sukkur, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Shaheed Benazirabad Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Khairpur, Ghotki districts and Karachi division till the night of July 25 night and early morning on July 26 with occasional gaps, the Met Office said.

The system and its impacts, including wind and dust storms may cause damage to loose structures such as electric poles, solar panels, trees and food orchards etc.

"The heavy falls may create water logging/localised urban flooding in low-lying areas in Jamshoro, Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Noshahro Feroze, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkana and Kashmore districts today," the weather forecasting authority stated.

Farmers, by the PMD, have been advised to manage their activities keeping in view the forecast, while the general public has been advised to remain watchful and take precautions.

Where it rained most in Karachi?

In the last 24 hours, several areas of the city received rainfall, with the highest recorded in Sarjani Town at 20 millimeters, the Met Office said.

Quaidabad, Kemari and North Karachi received 10.5mm, 9mm and 8.7mm of rain, respectively.

Meanwhile, Orangi Town, Korangi, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Nazimabad, Masroor Base, Faisal Base, University Road, Saadi Town, Jinnah Terminal, DHA and Old Airport were drenched in 8.4mm, 6.8mm, 6.4mm, 6.6mm, 3.5 mm, 5mm, 1.5 mm, 0.8 mm, 0.6 mm 0.5 mm of rainfall.

PMD forecasts floods

Meanwhile, the PMD said heavy rains may cause flooding in the local nullahs of Dera Ghazi Khan as well as northeast and south of Balochistan, including its cities Quetta, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Ziarat, Barkhan, Kohlu, Shirani, Harnai, Bolan, Loralai, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Kech, Turbat, Panjgur, Awaran, Pasni, Ormara, Gwadar and surrounding areas.

Heavy falls, on the other hand, may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Murree and Galliyat from July 24 to 26

The Met Office also mentioned that more rains with wind and thundershowers are expected at scattered places in Balochistan, Sindh, South Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, including upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Heavy falls, meanwhile, are also likely to occur in south Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan and Sindh during the forecast period.