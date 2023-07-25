In which countries is ChatGPT available for Android users?

OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023. — Reuters/File

OpenAI, the owner of the viral artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbot ChatGPT, announced on Tuesday that it is now accessible to Android users in the United States, India, Bangladesh, and Brazil, Reuters reported.

The move comes as OpenAI seeks to capitalise on the widespread popularity of this artificial intelligence tool.

With AI increasingly utilized in various tasks, from content writing to coding, OpenAI introduced ChatGPT for Android last week, aiming to broaden its user base further.

Since its launch in November of the previous year, ChatGPT has achieved tremendous success and generated significant interest in the field of AI.

This has prompted major players like Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet to invest billions of dollars in the technology.

Having been available on Apple's iOS platform since May, OpenAI plans to expand the rollout of ChatGPT on Android to additional countries in the coming week.

The public-facing generative artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT has consumed the news since its launch in late-2022. Its applications have been proven useful in everything from customer service bots to assistance with writing.

There are use cases for this technology in the financial sector as well; and in fact, both the bad actors and corporate compliance professionals are finding uses for the new technology.

ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, is a natural-language processing tool driven by AI technology that allows the user to have human-like conversations, and select the desired length, format, style, level of detail, and language to which the tool will respond.

The language model can answer questions and assist you with tasks, such as composing emails, essays, and code.