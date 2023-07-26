Liam Hemsworth ‘very excited’ to fill in for Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher 4’

Liam Hemsworth ‘very excited’ to fill in for Henry Cavill in ‘Witcher 4’

Liam Hemsworth ecstatic to start filming the fourth season of The Witcher as he replaces Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

In an interview with Metro.co.uk, Andrew Laws, locations manager and production designer, disclosed that The Hunger Games has already explored the studio.

As Cavill will appear in the Season 3 volume 2 of the hit show for the last time, Hemsworth is gearing up to start the shoot of the forthcoming season.

Even though the Man of Steel star’s fans are upset about his leaving the show, Laws said Hemsworth filling in for Cavill will be a “really great evolution for the show.”

“The big thing I can share is that in season four our world grows even more. So we begin to explore new parts of the Continent that will be familiar to the fans, but that we haven’t yet seen in our series,” Laws said.

He added, “So we’re exploring different location opportunities, both in the UK and outside the UK for different parts of the stories. We do know what our season is at this point.”

“We do have scripts, so we are still advancing with what we’re doing in terms of pre-concepting locations and concepts for sets, etc.

“So it’s a very exciting season,” the production designer continued. “Liam’s been down to the studio, we’ve walked him through preliminary concept ideas for things. He’s very excited.”

“He’s super enthusiastic. I think it’s gonna be a really great evolution for the show.”