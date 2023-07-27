Here is the traffic plan for Muharram processions in Karachi

Mourners hold religious flags as they march in a procession on Muharram 8 in Karachi. — AFP/File

The office of the Karachi traffic police chief on Wednesday issued a traffic diversion plan for the processions scheduled to be taken out on the days of Ashura, Muharram 8, 9 and 10, The News reported.



Arrangments to designate alternative routes for traffic in the city have been made, the officials said.

As per the traffic plan, the main procession of Muharram 8, Thursday (July 27) will commence from Nishtar Park at 1:30pm and pass through Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, MA Jinnah Road, Baba-e-Urdu Road, Nishtar Road, Bara Imam, Altaf Hussain Road (Old Napier Road), Bolton Market, Bombay Bazaar and Nawab Mohabbat Khanji Road and culminate at the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

On Muharram 9 (July 28), the procession of religious scholars will start at 9am from the Liaquatabad Imambargah on Martin Road and reach at around 12pm Nishtar Park, where the main assembly will be held afterward.

From there the procession will resume, passing through Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Tibet Centre, MA Jinnah Road, Bolton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar and Nawab Mohabbat Khanji Road to end at the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah.

On 10th Muharram (July 29), a large assembly will be held at the Nishtar Park from 7:30am to 9am, following which the main procession will proceed to the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah through Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Tibet Centre, MA Jinnah Road, Bolton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar and Nawab Mohabbat Khanji Road.

As soon as the procession departs from Nishtar Park, all traffic coming from the city will be diverted from Soldier Bazaar (Bahadur Yar Jung Road), Coast Guards HQ, Ankle Saria Chowk to Jubilee or Nishtar Road.

All traffic coming from Nazimabad to MA Jinnah Road will be diverted from Lasbela Chowk on Nishtar Road leading towards Garden.

Meanwhile, the traffic coming from Liaquatabad to MA Jinnah Road will be diverted from Teen Hatti Chowk on Jail Road leading towards Martin Road.

All these vehicles will be allowed to use the Jail Chowrangi Flyover and Jail Road to go towards Jamshed Road, Dadabhai Noorji Road, Kashmir Road, Highway Leaders and Highway Faisal.

All traffic on the University Road towards MA Jinnah Road will be allowed to move towards the New MA Jinnah Road.

However, these vehicles will have to use the road under the Jail Chowrangi flyover through Kashmir Road and Society Light Signal via Highway Leaders to Sharea Faisal.

All traffic on its way from Super Highway, Gulberg, to MA Jinnah Road will be diverted from Liaquatabad No. 10 to Nazimabad Chowrangi No. 2 via Habib Bank Flyover, State Avenue Road, and Shershah to Mauripur.

All traffic going towards the city via National Highway, whether via Sharea Faisal or Rashid Minhas Road, Stadium Road, Sir Shah Sulaiman Road, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad No. 10, Nazimabad Chowrangi No. 2, Habib Bank Flyover, State Avenue Road, and Shershah to Mauripur will be allowed to move as per their route.

No traffic will be allowed to move on the procession routes beyond Gurumandir Chowk, and will be diverted towards Bahadur Yar Jung Road (Soldier Bazaar).

Entry of all types of vehicles will be prohibited on MA Jinnah Road except those whose windscreens show stickers to join the procession. Vehicles with stickers will be allowed to enter the procession through the Highway Leaders Society Light Signal.

All traffic coming from Garden (Karachi Zoo) to Aga Khan Road will not be intercepted and will be allowed to towards Ankle Saria Hospital, later to be diverted towards Holy Family Hospital and Jubilee Chowk.

The route for procession participants will be from Nazimabad, Lasbela, Albela, Garden Jamaat Khana on the right, Soldier Bazaar No. 3 light signal to Numaish. Liaquatabad, Teen Hatti, Jahangir Road, Gurumandir to Numaish.

From Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal, University Road, Old Sabzi Mandi, Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal to Numaish.

The locations of diversions will be Teen Hatti, Lasbela, Love Lane Chowk, KMC Workshop, Lea Market, Jinnah Bridge, Mauripur Road, Ismaili Jamaat Khana, Taj Peshawari Hotel (Kharadar), Atma Ram Pritam Das Road, Aga Khan III Road, Ankle Saria Hospital, Gurumandir, Jamshed Road, Society Light Signal, Jail Flyover, Shahrah-e-Liaquat, Abdullah Haroon Road, MR Kayani Road, Dr Dawood Pota Road, Mir Karam Ali Talpur Road and Mansfield Street (Tahiri Mosque).