The Chicks is no longer performing in Nashville for now

The announcement came as a shock to The Chicks fans

The Chicks have postponed their much-awaited Nashville concert due to illness.



The band released the statement via social media updating fans that work is underway to reschedule the show.

"The Chicks are looking forward to seeing their Nashville fans soon and apologize for any inconveniences this may cause," the statement open.

However, the cause and who is under the influence of illness was kept under wraps.

Earlier, the band members Martie Maguire and Emily Robison kicked-off their American leg with a concert in Tulsa, Okla.

The show was part of the band's world tour as the next concert is slated to have at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday.

Earlier, The Chicks hit the stage at the Bonnaroo festival in 2022 in Manchester, Tennessee. But as one report suggested, the concert would have counted as their first time headlining the show since 2016.