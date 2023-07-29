WhatsApp introduces new 'shortcut' feature to add participants to groups

The picture shows a person holding a cell phone. — Unsplash

Meta-owned WhatsApp on Saturday said that it was rolling out the new feature to add participants to groups directly from the chat screen.

According to WaBetaInfo, the messaging app is releasing the update through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing the version up to 2.23.16.10.



The new feature called "add participants" is currently available to some beta testers and will be released to more users over the coming days.

— WaBetaInfo

This feature would allow users to add new members to the group directly from the group chat screen.

Users would see a new banner that would encourage them to add new participants to the group, proving them a shortcut that would save them time as they wouldn't have to open the group info.

"If the user taps on that banner, they can quickly choose new people to add to the group, as long as the group settings allow it," said the WhatsApp watcher.



This feature is not essential but still useful as it saves time by simplifying the process of adding new members. Users will not have to navigate through the group info for a small and simple task.

"However, the main advantage is that it prompts the user to add new group members, acting as a reminder for them," it said.



Those who install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android updates from the Google Play Store will be able to use this feature.