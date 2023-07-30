Niger to face sanctions as West African leaders due to meet

A general view of billowing smoke as supporters of the Nigerien defence and security forces attack the headquarters of the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS) in Niamey on July 27, 2023. — AFP

Days after Niger witnessed a military coup, overthrowing its elected president Mohamed Bazoum, Western African leaders are to meet in the Nigerian capital Abuja Sunday to discuss the unfolding events in Niger, with trade curbs expected on Naimey.

After the presidential national guard took over the country, President Bazoum was confined by the military for four days, with General Abdourahamane Tiani, the chief of the guard, declaring himself the leader of Niger.

Niger's former coloniser France and the European Union (EU) ceased cooperation on security and stopped financial assistance to Niger. It is yet to be seen what measures the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) would take to address the issue.

"ECOWAS and the international community would do everything to defend democracy and ensure democratic governance continues to take firm root in the region," said Bola Tinubu, president of Nigeria and ECOWAS chairman, in a statement Friday.

This grab image obtained from ORTN on July 28, 2023, shows General Abdourahamane Tchiani, Niger's new strongman, speaking on national television. — AFP

The body has the power to impose sanctions on Niger, which is one of its 15 members.

Ahead of Sunday's gathering, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Tinubu to convey his "deep concern" over the situation in Niger, and "underscored his support for President Tinubu's continued efforts to restore constitutional order there."

Niger's neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso have both undergone two military coups since 2020, fuelled by anger at a failure to quash long-running insurgencies by jihadists linked to the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda.

Tiani said the putsch was a response to "the degradation of the security situation" linked to jihadist bloodshed as well as corruption and economic woes.

Restoration of government

After a wave of condemnation for the coup, punitive measures have already begun.

France — which has 1,500 soldiers in Niger — said Saturday it was suspending development aid and budgetary support to the West African nation, one of the world's poorest countries.

It called for "an immediate return to constitutional order" and Bazoum's reinstatement.

European Union diplomatic chief Josep Borrell meanwhile said the bloc would not recognise the putschists, and announced the indefinite suspension of security cooperation with Niger with immediate effect as well as budgetary aid.

Borrell said the EU was ready to support future decisions taken by ECOWAS, "including the adoption of sanctions", echoing a statement by France's foreign minister.

The African Union has given the military two weeks to restore "constitutional authority".

Supporters of the Nigerien defence and security forces gather during a demonstration outside the national assembly in Niamey on July 27, 2023. — AFP

It condemned the coup in "the strongest terms possible" and expressed deep concern over the "alarming resurgence" of military overthrows in Africa.

The United States — which has about 1,000 troops in Niger — has offered Bazoum Washington's steadfast support and warned those detaining him that they were "threatening years of successful cooperation and hundreds of millions of dollars of assistance".

Landlocked Niger often ranks last in the UN's Human Development Index, despite vast deposits of uranium. It has had a turbulent political history since gaining independence in 1960, with four coups as well as numerous other attempts — including two previously against Bazoum.