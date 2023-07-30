 
Sarah Silverman bashes Anne Hathway, Paul Rudd, other stars for making indie movies

Emmy-winning actress Sarah Silverman is not at all happy with SAG-AFTRA allowing movie stars to star in independent movies. She says these movies are bound to be sold to streaming giants.

To Silverman’s displeasure, SAG-AFTRA has giventhe green signal to 45 “truly independent” films that star actors like Anne Hathaway, Matthew McConaughey, Jenna Ortega, and Paul Rudd.

In a recent Instagram video, the actress argued: "When SAG joined the strike, it's, 'Movie stars aren't making movies for you anymore, now what are you going to do?' Well, they're making movies. What the f---?" the 52-year-old said.

"I got offered an indie movie, I f---ing said no, and so did a bunch of my friends, and now some of my friends are saying yes. I'm really pissed. Please, explain to me why I shouldn't be angry because people are making real-deal sacrifices. People, writers, actors, crew people, all these people are sacrificing their livelihood for this cause. It's called union strong, where we are all together. And when SAG joined the strike, we should see every movie star out there striking along, because you have insurance because of your union and you get residuals because of your union. All of these things you get because of your union and you can't stand with your union?"

She concluded by stating that she doesn’t know if she should be "mad at these movie stars making these indie movies that are obviously going to go to streaming" or angry with "SAG for making this interim deal for these indie movies" during the strike.

