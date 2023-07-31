The Ashes: Aussie openers frustrate England before rain interruption.—[email protected]

Australia's openers displayed impressive resilience, frustrating England with their strong start to a monumental chase of 384 runs before rain disrupted play on the fourth day of the final Ashes Test at The Oval.

Usman Khawaja remained unbeaten on 69, while David Warner stood firm at 58 not out, steering the tourists to a comfortable 135-0. England's attempt to bid farewell to Stuart Broad, who announced his retirement on day three, was met with a bittersweet twist as rain halted their momentum.

The match, which has witnessed gripping battles throughout the series, is on course for another thrilling finish. England remains the favourite to take the match, having posted an imposing target for Australia. However, the tourists' determined and cautious approach to batting has put them in a promising position to potentially claim an unlikely victory.

England's woes stemmed from a collapse in their batting order on the third day, where they lost their last six wickets for just 63 runs. Stuart Broad's final innings concluded with a powerful six off Mitchell Starc, providing the only runs added to England's overnight total of 389-9. The cautious approach by Australia's openers capitalized on the slow and lifeless pitch, making England's task of finding a breakthrough increasingly challenging.

Stuart Broad's farewell to Test cricket began with emotional tributes from fans, players, and family members. However, the day didn't go as smoothly for the English side as they hoped. Despite the generous guard of honour given by the Australian players, Broad and James Anderson couldn't create the impact they desired with the new ball. England's struggles continued with Moeen Ali's injury hindering his bowling performance.

The experienced Australian openers, Warner and Khawaja, demonstrated composure and patience during their impressive partnership. Khawaja's mastery on the back foot and Warner's decisive strokeplay kept England at bay. Their remarkable stand of 38 overs surpassed previous records for the highest opening partnership in an Ashes Test played in England since 2009. The duo has put Australia in a position from which they can potentially achieve an improbable victory.

With one day remaining, the weather has introduced an element of uncertainty. England's hopes rest on Monday's play, where they have the opportunity to regroup and bid farewell to Stuart Broad with a series-levelling win.

Meanwhile, Australia will be aiming to cap off their successful Ashes campaign with a first series victory in England since 2001. The stage is set for an enthralling conclusion to an epic series that has captured the imagination of cricket fans worldwide.