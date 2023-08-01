 
Meghan Markle left feeling devastated at red carpet event

By
August 01, 2023

Meghan Markle was once stopped walking the red carpet alongside her husband Prince Harry, the move left the Duchess heartbroken.

Prince Harry's wife was seemingly snubbed by the officials soon after her marriage to the Duke as she was reportedly asked to depart the red carpet in a suspicious moment at an event, took place in 2019, in Morocco.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were received by the British Ambassador at the red carpet event to inspect a guard of honour, Harry's wife Meghan was quickly stopped by a member of staff.

The former Suits star appeared upset and devastated while walking away from the red carpet, while her husband Harry was inspecting the guard of honour.

The Duchess, who looked stylish in an elegant red bespoke Valentino dress, might have been gestured off the red carpet because she was pregnant at the time, and the hosts wanted her to feel comfortable.

Whatever, the odd moment sparked massive reactions from royal fans, with some alleging it was because she's a 'non-royal'.

The event reportedly left a mark on Meghan's heart and gave birth to some bad feelings and anger for Harry and other royals.

