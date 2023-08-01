Denmark embassy in Pakistan's deputy head of mission completes tenure

Denmark Embassy's Deputy Head Of Mission Simon Fasterkjær Kjeldsen with children. — Danish Embassy

Denmark Embassy's Deputy Head Of Mission in Pakistan Simon Fasterkjær Kjeldsen on Tuesday announced that his diplomatic tenure had come to an end.

Taking to LinkedIn, Kjeldsen wrote: "Goodbye Pakistan. My diplomatic tenure has now come to an end. What a ride."

During his stay in the country, Kjeldsen was involved in a number of diplomatic missions and endeavours.

Of these, one he working on for three years is the multi-year government-to-government energy collaboration under the Danish Energy Transition Initiative.

Denmark, known as a leader in renewable energy, can give Pakistan vital advice and technical assistance through this initiative.

Kjeldsen was also involved in launching a Green Joint Action Plan between Denmark and Pakistan in June this year and assisted in Denmark Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy Dan Jørgensen's visit to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the federal capital in June.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Denmark in political, trade, economic, investment, agriculture, information technology, and energy domains with a key focus in the areas of climate change and green transition.

In August last year, Kjeldsen also assisted in concluding a Green Framework Engagement, which marked the first step in creating stronger collaboration in areas such as climate change mitigation and adaptation, and a just and sustainable green transition.

Around the same time last year, Kjeldsen was also involved in the deployment of the Danish Emergency Management Agency when devastating floods triggered by monsoon rains that wreaked havoc on vast areas of the country.

Kjeldsen (right) poses with Ambassador HE Jakob Linulf and an advance team from Danish Emergency Management Agency that was deployed for the floods in Pakistan last Summer. — Danish embassy

Prior to these, Kjeldsen was involved in the pursuit of results in the following, among other things:

Embassy Security Tender & Renovation (2022)

Afghanistan Evacuation by air and road, (August-November 2021)

Two Minister Visits; The Danish Minister for Foreign Affairs (Oct 2021)

Covid-19/COVAX donations (2020-2021)

Describing his experience, he wrote: "The resilience and diversity of this country and its people shall never cease to amaze me.

"Thanks to Pakistani friends, partners, stakeholders as well as fantastic Embassy colleagues and especially to my accompanying family who made the posting worthwhile."