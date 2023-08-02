Sadio Mane joins Al-Nassr, unites with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

This file photo taken on October 12, 2022 shows Bayern Munich´s Senegalese forward Sadio Mane as he celebrates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League Group C football match between FC Viktoria Plzen and FC Bayern Munich in Plzen, Czech Republic.—AFP

Former Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane, has made a switch from Bayern Munich to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, where he will be joining forces with five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite an initially promising start, the 31-year-old Senegal player endured an underwhelming season at Bayern, managing 12 goals in 38 games. Reports indicate that Bayern has nearly recouped the £35 million they paid Liverpool for Mane just a year ago.

The move to Al-Nassr comes after a challenging year for Mane, which included a physical altercation with Leroy Sane in the Manchester City dressing room following a Champions League defeat. Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen acknowledged that Mane's tenure at the club had been difficult since his departure from Anfield.

Thomas Tuchel, the Bayern manager, revealed that both he and Mane came to a mutual agreement that parting ways was the best solution. Despite the circumstances, Tuchel emphasised that he has always shared a positive relationship with Mane, and that will endure beyond this decision.

Al-Nassr has been making significant moves in the transfer market, having secured the services of Cristiano Ronaldo in December and subsequently adding Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, Brazil full-back Alex Telles, and Ivory Coast midfielder Seko Fofana this summer. With the arrival of Mane, the Saudi Arabian club continues to strengthen its squad, eyeing success in domestic and international competitions.