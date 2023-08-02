Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza divorce rumours rife again

Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik (left) and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza (right). — Instagram/@realshoaibmalik

A change in former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik's Instagram bio has once again sparked rumours of his divorce from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.



Formerly called the power couple, Shoaib and Sania, have remained in the headlines for quite a time last year for the reports of their alleged separation.

The two members of the athlete fraternity tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their son, Izhan Mirza-Malik in 2018.

However, after almost 12 years of marriage, their fans speculated Sania and Malik's relationship had gone sour in November 2022, following some of the events hinting something was not fine between them.

Amid these rumours, the two even hosted a show "The Mirza Malik Show" for a Pakistani streaming platform, while Malik kept insisting there was no such thing and they were just "busy in fulfilling their commitments.

Despite the fans noticing some distance between the two, the cricketer rubbished the rumours multiple times and even posted messages for Sania on social media in a span of four to five months.

Though, Malik never receiving a response from Sania also added to the gossip.

However, something has come up that led fans to believe that there might be truth to the rumours.

It is the glaring change in Malik's Instagram bio, which earlier included "Husband to a superwoman @mirzasaniar".

Screengrab of Shoaib Malik's previous Instagram bio.

Now, the bio has only "Father to One True Blessing", along with other details.



Screengrab of Shoaib Malik's current Instagram bio.

When the media outlets first published reports of the couple getting divorced, neither of them broke their silence to deny or confirm the rumours.

However, some sources said both stars had parted ways after tackling some of their legal issues.