SC resumes hearing petitions against trial of civilians in military court

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday resumed hearing identical petitions challenging the trial of civilians in military courts.

A six-member bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Ayesha Malik, is hearing the case.

It may be noted that the trials of civilians arrested for involvement in the May 9 riots, have not been started yet, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan informed the court at an earlier hearing.

Despite the apex court's initial announcement to wrap up the case quickly, the hearings for the case have been ongoing for over a month.

In the previous hearing, the CJP rejected a plea seeking the constitution of a full court to hear a set of petitions challenging the trial of civilians in military courts.

"Full court is not available till September," Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial said while announcing a reserved verdict on Karamat Ali's fresh plea filed on Monday.

The petitions

Following the arrests made in connection with the violent riots that erupted across the country on May 9, the government announced its decision to hold military court trials of those found guilty of damaging and attacking military installments — a move both the government and the army considered a low blow.

In light of this decision, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Khawaja, legal expert Aitzaz Ahsan, and five civil society members, including Piler Executive Director Karamat Ali, requested the apex court to declare the military trials "unconstitutional".

In this petition filed through his lawyer, the former CJP pleaded that Section 2(1)(d)(i) and (ii) of the Pakistan Army Act were inconsistent with the fundamental rights granted by the Constitution and should be struck down.

Moreover, five members of civil society from different cities — represented by Siddiqi — appealed to the apex court to declare illegal the trial of civilians in the military courts.

Similarly, Ahsan's petition challenged the government's decision to try civilians in military courts.

