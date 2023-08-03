Situation volatile in Indian state of Haryana

A burnt shop is seen next to a deserted road during a curfew imposed by the authorities following clashes between Hindus and Muslims in Nuh district of the northern state of Haryana, India, August 1, 2023. — Reuters

The situation is tense in the Nuh district of India's Haryana as the Indian government enforced a curfew and tightened security, local media reported Thursday.

Reports also add that the internet ban imposed in Nuh has been extended to August 5.

According to the latest updates from Indian media in the regions, the police have said: "Situation is completely normal in Gurgaon. Till date, 22 FIRs have been registered and 21 accused have been arrested.

We are trying to identify more suspects and they will be arrested soon."

Violence broke out in Nuh on Monday afternoon during a procession taken out by the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, two extremist organisations that believe in restoring ancient Hindu supremacy in India.

Footage from Nuh showed stone-pelting by a mob as cars were set on fire and shops were vandalised, according to BBC.

More than 2,000 people who were in town to take part in the procession were stranded in a temple as the clashes escalated. They were later evacuated by the police.

Moreover, at least six people were killed and more than 50 — including 20 police personnel — injured in Monday's riots in Noh district, BBC reported citing Indian media.

Not long after, the violence, which lasted for several hours, soon spread to the neighbouring areas of Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram (formerly Gurgaon), on the outskirts of the capital, Delhi.

In Gurugram, a mosque was set ablaze by a mob on Wednesday.

As the police imposed a strict curfew, some local accounts suggest that dozens of Muslim families have fled their homes, fearing both a second round of mob attack led by radical Hindu outfits and arbitrary police detentions, TRTWorld reported yesterday.



It further reported, citing a senior lawyer and activist from Nuh, that at least 2,000 Muslims, mostly men, have fled their villages in and around Nuh.

“The number could be much higher. Almost all the villages have emptied,” the lawyer said.