Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s strategy to ‘reclaim the spotlight’ laid bare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been at the receiving end of bad press especially after the collapse of the Spotify deal in June.

Moreover, with the drama surrounding their 'car crash' incident, their popularity suffered a major blow and eventually things began going downhill from there.

And now with the growing speculation of their potential split reaching fever pitch, the couple responded to all the claims with a not-so-subtle gesture.

According to royal commentator, Daniela Elser, the Sussexes have found the perfect time to make their comeback.



The Sussexes appeared in a joint video released on their Archewell website Wednesday calling some of the 26 recipients of the inaugural of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund.

In her piece for News.com.au, Elser noted that the timing of Meghan and Harry is quite crucial as they launch their plans to redeem themselves.

“Curious indeed that Harry and Meghan’s play to jump-start their brand happened right at the very moment the entire royal family has taken themselves off the board, so to speak, as they head off on their annual, lengthy summer holiday,” Elser wrote.

The royal family will be heading to Balmoral for their annual gathering at the end of the summer, a tradition set by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“For the next month to six weeks, the most you will see of Team Crown will be if some long-lens toting and very hardy sort decides to scale a particularly tall oak tree to try and get a shot of the King and his family rusticating with a vengeance,” Elser continued.

“That gives Harry and Meghan a clear run to reclaim the spotlight, confident that no HRHs could pop up and steal their thunder or their next People cover.”