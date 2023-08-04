Madadgar 15, Emergency 1122 services merged in Karachi for better policing

Rescue 1122 amulances. — Radio Pakistan/File

To bring efficiency to policing, the Sindh police have merged their Madadgar-15 and Emergency 1122 helplines, The News reported Friday.

Sindh Police’s Security Division chief DIG Maqsood Ahmed said Madadgar-15 would be collaborating with Sindh Emergency Rescue Service (SERS) 1122 to enhance the safety and well-being of the citizens of Karachi.

He further said: "This strategic partnership is aimed at strengthening the city's emergency response capabilities and providing timely assistance to those in need."

He explained that under this collaboration, Madadgar-15 and SERS 1122 would initially deploy seven police mobiles and ambulances at designated stations across the seven districts of Karachi. These mobile units would serve as rapid response teams to promptly address emergencies and provide immediate assistance.

To further streamline and enhance communication, both organisations would establish dedicated help desks at each other’s call centres. These help desks would operate round the clock.

The officer said helplines of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and firefighting department would also be added to the scheme.

The DIG made the remarks at a high-level meeting held at the SSU headquarters.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Sindh Emergency Rescue Service 1122 led by Chief Executive Officer Rescue 1122 Brigadier (retd) Tariq Lakhiar, and senior officers of Madadgar-15.