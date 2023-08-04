Gal Gadot to make Bollywood debut in Alia Bhatt production?

File Footage

Gal Gadot teased her Bollywood debut in an Alia Bhatt production ahead of the release of their spy action thriller Heart of Stone on August 11on Netflix.



The Wonder Woman star has even started working on her next project presumably in a Hindi movie, claimed the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor.

During an interview with ET Canada, the Hollywood beauty was asked if she would ever star in a Bollywood project, to which she said, “Yes, certainly.”

“We’re already working on it,” Bhatt chimed in, adding, “It’s going to be a massive thing. I’m producing it. Gal’s going to star and obviously there’s going to a song.”

Neither Gadot nor Bhatt shared any more details about their next surprise collaboration with the publication.

Dishing on her experience of working in a Hollywood project besides Gadot and Jamie Dornan, Bhatt said, “Honestly, I feel so grateful and so blessed.”

“I thank my stars on a daily basis that I met such wonderful people and I had such a wonderful crew, a wonderful producer slash co-star working with Jamie (actor Jamie Dornan) and everyone.

She continued: “I think it’s literally what dreams are made of. I feel that on a daily basis… whenever I’m on the set. I keep fingers crossed that people like the film and everything goes well.”

“But for me, the process was always already a super hit,” Bhatt concluded.