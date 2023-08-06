Manchester City sign Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig for staggering amount

Gvardiol helped Croatia finish third in the World Cup last year.—Manchester City

Manchester City finalised the signing of talented Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig in a record-breaking 90 million euros (£77 million) deal.

This transfer makes him the second most expensive defender in history, following Harry Maguire's £80 million move from Leicester City to Manchester United in 2019.

At just 21 years old, Gvardiol has showcased his impressive skills during his two seasons at Leipzig, joining the German club from Dinamo Zagreb in July 2021. Expressing his delight, the young defender stated, "I have always dreamed of one day playing in England. To be doing so now with Manchester City - after the season they have just had - is a real honour for me."

Capped 21 times by Croatia, Gvardiol played a pivotal role in helping his national team secure a third-place finish in the 2022 World Cup and reach the runners-up position in this year's Nations League, losing to Spain. He will don the number 24 shirt for Manchester City and is excited to work under the guidance of esteemed manager Pep Guardiola, acknowledging the team's status as the best in the world after securing the historic Treble.

Joining forces with fellow Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who was signed from Chelsea for £25 million in June, adds to Gvardiol's enthusiasm. The young defender also expressed relief at no longer having to face City's prolific striker, Erling Haaland, as he is now on the same side.

Before joining RB Leipzig, Gvardiol enjoyed back-to-back title triumphs with Dinamo Zagreb, concluding his tenure with a league and cup double. He was a pivotal figure in helping RB Leipzig clinch the German Cup during his time with the club and achieved qualification to the prestigious Champions League twice.

City's director of football, Txiki Begiristain, expressed the club's contentment with the acquisition, praising Gvardiol's diverse skill set and character. The left-footed centre-back offers excellent options at the back and has garnered attention from several top clubs across Europe.

Notably, Gvardiol featured in Leipzig's successful Europa League campaign in 2021-22, reaching the semi-finals, where they were eventually defeated 3-2 by Rangers. He also played a part in Leipzig's Champions League journey, finishing third in the group, which was topped by Manchester City in 2021-22, and facing his new club in the round of 16 last season, experiencing an 8-1 aggregate loss.

Reflecting on City's formidable reputation, Gvardiol highlighted the difficulty of facing them as opponents, praising their home performance, atmosphere, and ball possession prowess. Joining such a formidable team marks a significant milestone in Gvardiol's young career, and he is eager to contribute to City's ongoing success on the pitch.