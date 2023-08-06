Jonas Brothers headline WAZZMATAZZ Concert with dazzling performance in California

The Jonas Brothers delivered a spectacular performance at the WAZZMATAZZ concert, hosted by radio station Wild 94.9, in Mountain View, California.

The three talented brothers, Kevin, Joe, and Nick, wowed the crowd as they headlined the event at the renowned Shoreline Amphitheatre. The concert, which featured other artists like Kim Petras, Conan Gray, and Charlie Onna, had its lineup announced in May, with tickets available on Live Nation.

During their set, the brothers showcased their distinct styles. Kevin, the eldest, sported a stylish woven green short-sleeve shirt with a checkered pattern, complemented by black trousers and shiny dress boots. His signature curly locks and trimmed beard completed the look.



Joe, who is married to actress Sophie Turner, displayed a fashion-forward appearance in a tan co-ord outfit, featuring a jacket and cargo pants. He paired the jacket with a white graphic T-shirt, accentuated by blue trim at the collar, and finished off the ensemble with blue and white sneakers.

Nick opted for a cool and casual outfit, donning a partially buttoned cream-colored shirt with rolled-up sleeves over a white tank top. He completed the relaxed look with light-colored pants, a beard, and fluffy curls.

After the concert, Joe shared behind-the-scenes moments with his 12.6 million Instagram followers, expressing excitement for their upcoming performance at Yankee Stadium, promising an even wilder show.

The Jonas Brothers have also announced an extensive tour with 50 additional dates, spanning North America, Australia, and Europe, for their fans to enjoy their music and captivating performances throughout the summer.

