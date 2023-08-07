Kim Jong-un's visit to weapon factories 'multipurpose': South Korea

This photo taken on August 6, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un observing a facility of missile carrier vehicles at a factory. — KCNA

Responding to North Korea’s Kim Jong-un's visit to the military factories, the South Korean unification ministry Monday called the inspection "multipurpose" as it flexes its military muscle in collaboration with the US to intimidate its belligerent neighbour.

Pyongyang’s media KCNA reported last week that leader Kim Jong-un visited the country’s weapon production facilities in which he inspected a number of arms and ammunition including shells for large-caliber multiple rocket launchers and engines for strategic cruise missiles.

Un’s visit came as military cordiality between the US and South Korea intensified with the duo planning to hold their annual summertime Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise late this month.

Yonhap reported that the visit is also in line with North Korea’s speculated intentions to export its weapons to Moscow which could be eventually used in the Russia-Ukraine war.

This photo taken on August 6, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un giving "field guidance" at an arms factory. — KCNA

"[Kim Jong-un’s latest inspections] appear to have had multiple purposes — show off the country's achievements in the defense sector, respond to Seoul-Washington's joint military drills, and seek arms exports," Koo Byoung-sam, spokesperson at the ministry was quoted saying by Yonhap.

Koo said: “It is very regrettable that the North has continued to develop nuclear weapons, intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), and conventional arms at the cost of helping the North Korean people.”

According to the North Korean media, Kim used the expression of "the national defense economic work" for the first time.

This photo taken on August 6, 2023, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un while carrying a long-range sniper rife during his visit to weapons production facilities. — KCNA

Observers said that Pyongyang may seek to raise foreign currency earnings and bolster its moribund economy through its defense industry.

"It seems very unprecedented that the North used such an expression. If this means arms exports, it is deplorable that the North has publicly stated it will violate United Nations Security Council resolutions [banning its nuclear and weapons programs]," Koo said.

The visit also comes as North Korea has been indicating its closeness with Russia as the Russian Defence Minister and Chinese top politburo official were standing side-by-side with Kim during a military parade held on July 27.

Russian Defence Minister Shoigu was also given a tour of an arms exhibition in Pyongyang, including new attack and spy drones and ICBMs.