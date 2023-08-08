'Destructive' Meghan Markle shown King Charles has 'backbone'

Meghan Markle relationship with the Royal Family is in a deep muck, says expert.



The Duchess of Sussex, who received silence from Royals across the pond as she turned 42, has called upon disaster.

Speaking exclusively to the Daily Star, expert Eric Schiffer said: “The lack of any Royal family birthday wishes to Megan is evidence her relationship with the royals is in the deep muck.

“The Royal Family’s extreme emotional pain caused by the Sussex's’ is showing a lasting effect and suggests a possible return to the royal family is a mere fairytale.”

Meanwhile, Kinsey Schofield believes the move from the Royal Family shows the King has “backbone”.

She said: “I think it shows the world that the King and Royal Family has a backbone.

"Harry and Meghan have been incredibly selfish and destructive over the last few years.

"It's understandable and likely highly advised by their PR experts to distance themselves from Harry and Meghan," she noted.

Meghan turned 42 on August 4. The Duchess celebrated her special day alongside Prince Harry with a dinner date in Montecito.