It's our earnest duty to realise martyrs' sacrifices, says PM on farewell GHQ visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his farewell visit to General Headquarters (GHQ) on August 8, 2023. — ISPR

PM Shehbaz was presented with a Guard of Honour on GHQ visit.

Premier pays tribute to Shuhada, ghazis and their families.

Distributes cheques among families of martyrs, war-wounded persons.

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appreciated the role of armed forces in protecting the integrity of Pakistan and robustly fighting the menace of terrorism across the country.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the premier visit the General Headquarters (GHQ) on his farewell visit — a day before the dissolution of the National Assembly.

PM Shehbaz was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir. During his visit, the premier met the principal staff officers (PSOs) and was also presented with the Guard of Honour and laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his farewell visit to the GHQ on August 8, 2023. — ISPR

The premier was also the chief guest at a ceremony organised to pay tribute to the martyred and ghazis at the Army Auditorium. He also paid rich tribute to them and their families for their countless sacrifices and contributions made for the defence of the motherland.

“Shuhadas and Ghazis are our pride and their respect and honour is binding on each Pakistani. We must never forget that the peace and freedom we enjoy today are due to the ultimate sacrifices rendered by these brave sons of the soil," the prime minister said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his farewell visit to General Headquarters on August 8, 2023. — ISPR

"I salute their families for sacrificing their loved ones for Pakistan. It is now our earnest duty that we realise the supreme sacrifices of our Shuhadas and Ghazis for the prosperity and well-being of each Pakistani”. PM remarked.

He further said that those who resorted to the desecration of the monuments of Shuhada, their faces will remain blackened in the history of this country and the proud people of Pakistan will never forget them.



PM Shehbaz distributed cheques of special financial assistance among 70 families of martyrs and 30 war-wounded persons. Laptops were also distributed amongst the wards of Shuhada undergoing their academic pursuits.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his farewell visit to the GHQ on August 8, 2023. — ISPR



